Jets ‘Called About’ Super Bowl Champion QB Amid Aaron Rodgers Pursuit

Amid the New York Jets’ pursuit of Aaron Rodgers, there were rumors that the Green & White had also inquired about Los Angeles Rams 2021-22 Super Bowl champion quarterback Matthew Stafford.

On the morning of September 10, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirmed those rumors during an article with NFL.com.

“Sources say that when the Jets’ pursuit of Rodgers lagged — due to lack of clarity on what Rodgers wanted and pre-darkness retreat concerns about whether he would even play in 2023 — the Jets called the Rams to see if Matthew Stafford would be available in a trade,” Rapoport reported. “Talks between New York and Los Angeles were brief, simple and to the point.”

“As two sources explained, the Rams were adamant Stafford wasn’t going anywhere,” the insider went on. “The talks between the two teams were more exploratory than anything else with L.A. showing no willingness to do a deal, but the Jets didn’t want to leave a stone unturned in their quest for a franchise QB.”

You have to wonder how different things would be right now in New York if the Rams told the Jets that they were interested in moving Stafford at the time of their inquiry.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers ‘Expects to’ Put a Better Product on the Field in 2023 as Honeymoon Hits Week 1

Rodgers is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, so you might say he has something to prove with the Jets — especially after the Green Bay Packers wanted nothing to do with him this spring.

“I’m not looking at this like I have to bounce back or do anything [special],” Rodgers told reporters on September 7. “I just have to play the way I know how to play. I’ve been working my a** off for the last six months to try to put a better product on the field than last year. And I expect to.”

It’s been nothing short of a honeymoon all summer for the Jets and Rodgers, as both have voiced glowing reviews about one another every time a microphone is present. That honeymoon will continue into Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, but the result of the game will determine whether or not the good vibes push past then or not.

“Monday Night Football is great,” Rodgers said on Thursday. “You play in the league long enough, you want a lot of 1 o’clock games. But you don’t grow up dreaming about playing the 1 o’clock games. You dream about playing Monday Night Football and Sunday Night Football.”

The future Hall of Fame QB also admitted that “it takes a few weeks to figure out your identity on both sides of the ball, so we’re going to be a work in progress.”

As long as the Jets come out with a win, fans can deal with some rusty play. If they don’t, it’ll be interesting to see how one of the most passionate fanbases in the league reacts.

Jets-Bills Game Info in Week 1

The Jets and Bills are set to face-off on Monday Night Football in Week 1 — which is the 2023 anniversary of September 11.

The NYJ home game will begin at 8:15 p.m. EST, taking place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The ESPN crew will be broadcasting the AFC East matchup, led by commentators Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

Both teams are relatively healthy heading into the regular season opener. The Jets had offensive tackles Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown listed on the injury report, as well as running back Breece Hall and cornerback Michael Carter II, but each of the four practiced in full on Saturday and are expected to suit up on Monday night.

Veteran safety Micah Hyde was the only name on the Bills injury report, but he’s also expected to play after a full practice on September 9.