Brother of Jets First Rounder Declares for D1 University as 4-Star Recruit

Another Wilson is rising through the ranks at the quarterback position, and he just decided on his college football future on May 24.

Isaac Wilson, younger brother of New York Jets QB Zach Wilson, has officially declared for the University of Utah. “I’m committing to Utah!!!” The four-star recruit tweeted. “Thanks to everyone that has helped me through this process. #goutes.”

I’m committing to Utah!!! Thanks to everyone that has helped me through this process. #goutes pic.twitter.com/jvE0sYYkQA — Isaac Wilson (@Isaac_kawika) May 25, 2023

Isaac Wilson had over eight D1 offers including BYU, according to Grayson Weir of Bro Bible, who called the younger Wilson a “spitting image” of his NYJ brother. In the end, he chose to follow in the footsteps of his father, Mike Wilson, rather than his brothers Zach, Joshua and Micah — all of which played for BYU.

Jets Analyst Says Isaac Wilson Has ‘Shades of Zach in His Game’

Jets X-Factor analyst Thomas Christopher covered the Isaac Wilson commitment, scouting the new QB prospect that has family ties with the Green & White.

“Wilson will go into college as a higher-ranked prospect than his brother Zach,” Christopher relayed. “Yet when you look at some of his highlights, you can’t help but see shades of Zach in his game.”

“The younger Wilson throws an accurate fastball, with a great ability to throw off-platform to boot,” he continued, noting his “absolute cannon of an arm” — similar to Zach.

Utah is getting a STRAIGHT BALLER in Corner Canyon's 4-star QB @Isaac_kawika. Dude can sling it! pic.twitter.com/OHSgFs6XDh — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) May 25, 2023

247 Sports’ Blair Angulo also detailed Isaac Wilson’s strengths and weaknesses as a signal-caller, writing: “With a developing frame and decent growth potential considering his bloodlines, Wilson is a big-play quarterback who can dissect defenses with consistent accuracy. He shows a steady, quick release and silent mechanics, displays the ability to fit throws into tight windows at every level and flashes good zip and arm action, though at times sacrifices top velocity for release speed.”

Angulo went on: “Wilson can deliver the ball on time without setting his feet, looks comfortable throwing on the run and does well to keep his eyes down field. He should continue to add confidence as he becomes more experienced and, although he could improve his overall decision making and gain physical strength, Wilson projects as a multiyear starter at the elite Power Five level.”

“The Utah Utes will get a talented player in Isaac Wilson,” Christopher concluded in the Jets X-Factor article. “In 14 games for Corner Canyon last season, Wilson threw for 3,774 yards with 40 touchdowns. He also had 695 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Wilson led his team to an 11-3 record and a berth in the 6A state title game.”

Isaac Wilson is currently the 14th-ranked QB prospect in his class.

Isaac Wilson & Mike Wilson Speak on Utah Decision

Angulo of 247 Sports reported on Isaac Wilson’s decision to choose Utah over BYU as well, quoting the new Utes’ prospect.

“I’ve been a Utah fan since I could remember and then we made that flip with Zach, who did his thing,” Isaac Wilson told the media, “but now I’m excited to do my thing, go back to our roots and go back to where my dad played. I couldn’t be more excited to be committed to Utah.”

He also voiced that “I really like their offense,” regarding the Utes. “They really spread things out and, when you dive into the Xs and Os of everything they do, you can really see that they are an NFL caliber offense. They go under center, they spread out and give different looks that makes them really dynamic. I’m excited to be playing quarterback in that system.”

“We’ve felt really comfortable with coach Kyle Whittingham and the stability he has created within the program,” father Mike Wilson commented, per Angulo. “Coach Andy Ludwig is one of the top offensive coordinators in the country and consistently puts his quarterbacks in a position to succeed. It’s just a really great situation and the coaches always made sure Isaac knew he was a top priority for the program in this cycle, so that meant a lot, too.”