Jets Meeting With Brother of Giants Rising Star: Report

The New York Jets should be meeting with LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari as we speak on April 11 — according to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

“LSU DE BJ Ojulari is in NY for a Top 30 visit with the Jets tomorrow,” Rapoport relayed on April 10. “He’s got the [Tampa Bay] Bucs, [Carolina] Panthers, and [Houston] Texans after that.”

Of course, Jets fans might recognize the LSU edge rusher’s last name. Older brother Azeez Ojulari is currently thriving with the cross-town rival New York Giants.

A second-round selection in 2021, Azeez Ojulari has 13.5 sacks and 11 tackles for a loss over his first two NFL seasons. He’s also forced four fumbles for Big Blue, with one fumble recovery.

BJ Ojulari Compared to Titans’ Harold Landry in NFL Scouting Report

NFL Network scouting expert Lance Zierlein likened the younger Ojulari to Tennessee Titans Pro Bowler Harold Landry — an edge rusher with 31 sacks over four NFL campaigns.

“Stand-up rush linebacker with upside as a pass rusher but inconsistent effort stopping the run,” Zierlein reasoned. “Ojulari is bendy as an edge rusher and will wreak substantially more pocket havoc once he builds a more complete rush plan. He plays contain as a run defender and has the pursuit speed to spill the run wide or make tackles in space, but needs to play with consistent effort on all run snaps. Ojulari possesses all the tools necessary to start for an NFL team once he adds a bit more polish to his game.”

The former Tiger can also rush from the interior on passing downs, which can be seen below courtesy of NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

#LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari (True Jr) has the traits and mindset to become a dominant pro. Says one veteran scout I spoke with: “It’s all there. His bend and quickness. I think he’s gonna be a star. He created havoc against quality SEC tackles. Quarterbacks feel his presence. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/tXTeFqgwiD — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 3, 2023

Ojulari “has the traits and mindset to become a dominant pro,” Schultz voiced. “Says one veteran scout I spoke with: ‘It’s all there. His bend and quickness. I think he’s gonna be a star. He created havoc against quality SEC tackles. Quarterbacks feel his presence.'”

Keith Sanchez of The Draft Network agreed that “Ojulari’s biggest upside comes with him as a pass rusher.”

He explained: “At the snap, Ojualri has an explosive first step that he can use to beat the offensive lineman with speed around the arc. At the apex of his rush, Ojulari showcases the ability to dip and rip under offensive linemen, keeping great balance and bending the edge to win around the edge on offensive linemen. Ojulari also is a fluid mover and has good change of direction, which is a problem for offensive linemen.”

Sanchez also praised his “athleticism” and “backside pursuit” in the run game, noting that he’s “a difficult player to account for in read-option plays.” Like Zierlein though, The Draft Network scout agreed that the “high upside” pass rusher still “needs to continue to develop other aspects of his game to be viewed as a three-down player in the NFL.”

In 31 collegiate outings with LSU, Ojulari accumulated 16.5 sacks and 25.5 tackles for a loss, with 128 total tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two passes defended.

Jets Will Not Enter Training Camp With 6 Edge Rushers

As we know, head coach Robert Saleh loves pass rushers. If he could have a defensive unit made up of 25 of them, he just might — and he practiced what he preached last summer with 11 defensive ends on the 90-man roster at one point.

Those players were Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson II, Micheal Clemons, Bryce Huff, Bradlee Anae, Vinny Curry, Jabari Zuniga, Jacob Martin, Tim Ward and Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

The first six names on that list are still with Gang Green — although Huff has yet to sign his second-round tender officially. No matter what ends up happening with Huff in 2023, expect Saleh to add two-to-three more bodies to this rotation.

After all, Lawson is heading into a potential walk year, and it feels like Huff will leave for a larger snap count eventually — whether that’s next offseason or another year down the line. Injuries are also bound to happen, and Saleh likes to keep this position deep and plentiful.

Ojulari could be one of the new recruits. He’s being projected as a round two prospect like his brother, and bears similarities to a Martin or Huff type that the Jets have targeted in years past.

A regional NFC scout had this to say about Ojulari (per Zierlein): “Great person, great teammate and has a chance to be a really good pro.”