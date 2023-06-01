Ex-$54 Million Player Provides Inkling He Could Sign With Jets

Social media has provided a big inkling on the next potential move for a former New York Jets starter.

Veteran free agent linebacker Kwon Alexander posted a 66-second hype workout clip on his Instagram account. The 28-year-old who will turn 29 before the start of the 2023 season was showing off that he’s still in great shape and ready for a new opportunity next season.

After Alexander shared the clip on social media, there were a few interesting observations made.

The former LSU product was wearing green cleats. All of the music underneath the video was an original track he created this offseason that features multiple references to the “Jets.” If either of those bits of information weren’t indicators, then perhaps the biggest clue was Alexander’s ‘Broadway’ Joe Namath t-shirt he wore throughout the workout.

Free agent LB Kwon Alexander (@kwon) just released a hype workout video wearing green cleats, w/ his original song underneath w/ #Jets references, & he was wearing a @RealJoeNamath NYJ shirt 👀 🎥 kwon on IG #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/dCK8bTDtBH — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) June 1, 2023

Kwon Alexander Continues to Hint at a Potential Jets Reunion

Play

Breece Hall comeback, Robert Saleh fires shot, Kwon Alexander-Jets return? LIVE: Boy Green reacts to another day of #Jets OTAs + Kwon Alexander hinting at a return to New York? 2023-06-01T02:12:06Z

This isn’t the first time this offseason that Alexander has hinted about a potential reunion in New York.

On May 19 Alexander released a new track that had Jets references throughout the song. In addition throughout the music video that was released, Alexander puts his hands out showing off his wingspan multiple times.

That is a common celebration Jets players have used after big plays in honor of the Jets and taking flight. Seemingly another indication of Alexander’s desire to return to New York to play with the Jets.

He also retweeted the video clip below speculating about a potential signing with Gang Green.

Free agent LB Kwon Alexander (@kwon) released a new song that features some #Jets chatter/references & he does the #TakeFlight celebration ✈️ 🧐 🎥 kwon pic.twitter.com/LEKiIxFWBS — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 19, 2023

Alexander just completed his first season with the Jets in 2022. He appeared in all 17 games which was the first time he completed that feat since 2016.

At one point during his career, he briefly became the highest-paid linebacker in football on a $54 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers.

However last season with the Jets he signed a cheap $1.12 million contract.

Social Media Reacts to Potential Jets Clue From Kwon Alexander

One Twitter user responded, “we need him back” referencing the Jets. If Gang Green has mutual feelings they haven’t displayed them yet this offseason.

Following the 2023 NFL draft, general manager Joe Douglas was asked about a potential Alexander reunion and he said we will always look to improve the team.

Need him back — PF (@RealistPF) June 1, 2023

Not everyone is buying these social media hints from Alexander. One social media user responded, “I think this is a reach.”

I think this is a reach pic.twitter.com/ak46l1rJ7S — Queens Kid (@henny_things) June 1, 2023

“Dude was a beast last year. Really enjoyed watching him on the field. Needs to [be] back with this team,” said a fan on Twitter.

He was the third starter at linebacker for the Jets last season. Alexander provided injury insurance just in case someone higher than him on the depth chart got hurt.

Plus beyond the field, Alexander proved to be an emotional leader for the Jets both on and off the field in 2022.

Dude was beast last year. Really enjoyed watching him on the field. Needs to back with this team — Rick (@rickdm116) June 1, 2023

“Sign him back @nyjets [tagging the official account for the Jets], all the fans want him back and we need him.”

It’s interesting to see which players on the Jets roster on a year-to-year basis fans rally around and support more than others. Alexander has ascended into that category and has become a fan-favorite.