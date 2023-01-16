Jets Fans Enticed by New Insider Report on Georgia OC Todd Monken

Georgia Bulldogs offensive coordinator Todd Monken has become a popular name around the New York Jets community after the franchise announced they’d be parting ways with 2022 OC Mike LaFleur.

For that reason, Jets fans perked up on January 16 after a new report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler. He tweeted: “One college coach I’m hearing has garnered NFL OC interest from teams this cycle; Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Has had a successful run with the national champion Bulldogs and is also former OC of [Tampa Bay] Bucs and [Cleveland] Browns.”

More on Georgia OC Todd Monken’s CFB & NFL Career

Before we get to the overall response from Jets fans — which was pure jubilation — let’s first take a look at Monken’s career.

The offensive mind has seesawed back and forth between college and the pros since receiving his first coaching position in 1989, as a graduate assistant with Grand Valley State University and then Notre Dame. He later joined Eastern Michigan’s program for seven seasons, eventually taking on his first offensive coordinator role in 1998.

Throughout his career, Monken has often coached wide receivers and quarterbacks specifically, but has some experience with defensive backs and running backs as well. After time spent at Louisiana Tech, Oklahoma State and LSU, the veteran assistant finally received his first NFL coaching job with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a wide receivers coach. He held that position for four years from 2007 through 2010 under head coach Jack Del Rio.

When that regime changed hands, Monken returned to Oklahoma State as an OC this time. His only head coaching offer so far came in 2013 and lasted three seasons with Southern Mississippi.

After that ran its course, Monken received two offensive coordinator opportunities at the NFL level with the Buccaneers and Browns. The first three were with HC Dirk Koetter and quarterback Jameis Winston in Tampa Bay — as well as former Jets QB Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The second stint was one year with HC Freddie Kitchens and quarterback Baker Mayfield in Cleveland. Out of those four consecutive attempts from 2016 through 2019, Monken’s best campaign was in 2018 with the Bucs, statistically speaking. He coordinated a top-three offense in terms of total yardage that year, ranking 12th in scoring. Monken was also top-10 in terms of yardage in 2017.

Although his NFL numbers are somewhat lackluster, Monken has really thrived at Georgia the past few years and gets paid handsomely to be Kirby Smart’s play-caller and QB coach. Since his arrival, the program is 37-3 with back-to-back national championships.

Here are some of his statistical accomplishments this season with the Bulldogs:

Averaged 41.1 points per game (fifth-best in the country).

No. 1 red zone offense in college football (scored 81 times in 83 attempts).

Averaged 501.1 yards of total offense (fifth-best in the country).

Monken also helped transform walk-on Stetson Bennett into a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2022.

Jets Twitter Reacts to Georgia OC Todd Monken News

NYJ Twitter erupted after this update on Monken, and many fans either commented or quote tweeted their opinion.

“Jets fans about to lose their minds,” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt correctly predicted after Fowler dropped the tidbit above. “Think Monken’s name has been tweeted at me more than any other.” Needless to say — they did.

“Would be surprised if the Jets aren’t one of those teams. Imagine he’s [received] contact from every team with an open OC position to fill,” speculated NYJ writer David Wyatt-Hupton.

“So we all agree that Woody Johnson should throw him the absolute bag to be the Jets OC right?” A fan asked.

“Yes please,” commented The Jet Press separately as podcaster Matt O’Leary wrote: “For the love of God, please @nyjets.” Jets X-Factor’s Joe Blewett agreed with them all, tweeting: “Yes x100000.”

One fan even joked that “I will make him any meal he wants for the rest of eternity [if he comes to the Jets].”

The Play Like a Jet podcast had a more informative take on this rumor, relaying: “From speaking with people who covered & knew Monken 4 [years] ago, his ultimate goal was to be a NFL HC. He was runner up with Jets & [Cincinnati] Bengals in 2019. He’s done very well at UGA, but if NFL HC is still his goal, a return to NFL as an OC would be the most likely way to get there.”

Finally, uSTADIUM voiced that Monken “should be the #1 OC candidate on the market if [Fowler’s report is accurate].”

It’ll be interesting to see if any NFL franchise can successfully woo Monken away from a cushy and well-respected position at Georgia. As you can see, he’ll certainly have suitors lining up at the door if he decides to make himself available this hiring cycle.