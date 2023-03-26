Jets Could Target ‘Red-Hot Prospect’ at No. 13 Overall

It’s become pretty clear that the New York Jets intend to hold onto their first-round draft pick in 2023. A pick swap with the Green Bay Packers down from No. 13 to No. 15 could potentially occur in an Aaron Rodgers trade, but for now, it appears general manager Joe Douglas will stand pat in round one.

At the spot in the order, ESPN’s Rich Cimini noted that “traditionally, the 13th spot is a jackpot for offensive and defensive linemen, which happen to be the Jets’ top two needs.” During the same March 26 article, the NYJ beat reporter even offered one “sleeper to watch” on draft night if Douglas goes after a defensive tackle.

That player was Northwestern disruptor Adetomiwa Adebawore, who Mel Kiper referred to as a “red-hot prospect” according to Cimini.

Scouting Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore for Jets

Perhaps Cimini has done his homework, because Adebawore does fit the mold of a Robert Saleh D-tackle.

NFL Network draft expert Lance Zierlein described him as “a positional tweener, checking in a little short for the edge and a little light for the interior.” That’s how Saleh typically likes his interior linemen, athletic and nimble.

Zierlein continued: “He was able to handle himself at the point of attack at the Senior Bowl and is just a few hearty meals away from checking in at a weight that could pass for an even front three-technique. He’s a powerful man who wins with force over fluidity. He will need better play recognition in the future, but his explosive first contact and ability to play under his opponent’s pads could earn him a spot as a base end with sub-package rush ability or simply as a rotational interior defender.”

Based on that description, Adebawore shows shades of John Franklin-Myers, Solomon Thomas, and recent Jets draft picks Jonathan Marshall and Micheal Clemons all wrapped in one.

Plus, if there’s one thing we know about Saleh’s targets on the defensive line, it’s that they must disrupt — whether that means sacks, tackles for losses, or quarterback pressures. Adebawore did that at the collegiate level, with 12.5 sacks and 24.5 TFLs in 36 games. Zierlein also credited him with “good explosiveness” and “rapid punch-and-release” moves as a pass rusher.

NFL Draft History Could Solve Major Jets Need

Whether New York selects an offensive or defensive lineman, NFL Draft history is on their side at No. 13 overall.

Per Cimini, “in the last 10 drafts, the 13th pick has produced as many Pro Bowl players (eight) as the No. 1 pick, according to data from Pro Football Reference. No other slot in the first round has that many. Those eight players at 13 have combined for 21 Pro Bowl seasons and eight All-Pro selections, compared to 17 and two at No. 1, respectively.”

Not only that, but several of these prospects have also been players that thrive in the trenches. He listed: “[OT] Rashawn Slater (2021), [OT] Tristan Wirfs (2020), [DT] Daron Payne (2018), pass-rusher Haason Reddick (2017), [OT] Laremy Tunsil (2016) and [DL] Aaron Donald (2014).”

That last name in the group, Donald, could end up going down as one of the best defensive players of all time!

Cimini also referenced the Jets past two selections at lucky No. 13 — DE John Abraham and DT Sheldon Richardson. If they go that route again, maybe someone like Adebawore will end up being the pick.

Fans have not been shy in their calls for a new left tackle, however, and an asset like Georgia’s Broderick Jones or Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. could be too strong to pass on for a team that has had blocking issues since the days of D’Brickashaw Ferguson and Nick Mangold.

Either way, the Jets will likely use the No. 13 pick to fill a massive need on one side of the football. How they account for whichever hole they don’t patch should be one of the more intriguing talking points of the spring.