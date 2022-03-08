Jets Expected to Cut Ties With Veteran Who Is ‘Odd One Out’: Report

At the end of the day, the NFL is a business.

The New York Jets are going to have to make some tough decisions this offseason with which free agents they should keep and which one they should leave by the wayside.

One insider provided some details on one key free agent who is destined for greener pastures.

DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News heard from his sources that the Jets plan on letting wide receiver Jamison Crowder “walk and test out free agency.”

Gang Green’s thought process revolves around the “emergence” of Elijah Moore and a desire to add more “size and talent” to the position.

All of those factors made Crowder the “odd one out” this offseason, according to Bien-Aime.

This isn’t overly surprising news, especially after he was asked to take a pay cut back during the summer.

The veteran wideout is coming off of his worst season with the Jets in 2021 where he hauled in 51 catches for 447 yards and two touchdowns.

Although it is worth noting that Crowder actually was a very good free-agent addition for the Jets. Especially when you consider all of the brutal misses over the years on the open market.

Jamison Crowder: Certified YAC monsterpic.twitter.com/BoyGDuDE7v — PFF (@PFF) September 13, 2020

He will likely finish his Gang Green career with 188 receptions for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns. Not too shabby.

Not only will the Jets have to replace his production in the slot, but they will also have to replace his role as a gadget player in the offense.

Crowder was routinely used as a trick play specialist and was a secret sauce for offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

Braxton Berrios also helped serve that role, although he is a pending free agent as well.

Crowder is expected to leave the Jets and provide a contender “an offensive boost”, per Jake Rill of Bleacher Report.

Speaking of expectations, the former Duke product is projected to land a really nice deal in free agency. B/R broke down some of the biggest contract projections for the Jets pending free agents and they tabbed Crowder with a two-year $26.5 million deal.

The $13.25 million average salary would place him as the 21st highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

The main reasons for that pile of cash are reliability, prior production, and the receiver market in general.

While Crowder isn’t considered a top-flight option, he is a plug-and-play guy that can crank out production.

During his professional career, the 28-year-old (will be 29 by the start of the 2022 season) has mostly played for bottom-feeding teams.

Crowder has only gone to the playoffs once (2015, lost in the wildcard round) and now in free agency will have a chance to join a top contender.

