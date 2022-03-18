Jets Assistant ‘Could Face Discipline’ From NFL After Arrest: Report

It’s been a fun week for New York Jets fans — Joe Douglas has been making intelligent signings, we’re celebrating an influx of new talent, and the future feels optimistic again.

Then, in a truly Jet-like fashion, news surfaced of a DUI charge on March 18. Beat reporter Brian Costello of the New York Post had the story, involving offensive line coach and run-game coordinator John Benton.

Jets offensive line coach John Benton arrested for DUI in New Jersey

Known Details of Charges

Benton was a bright spot in the Jets coaching staff in 2021, transforming a perennial weak link into a top-11 unit in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus. Multiple players on the OL had career seasons — namely George Fant, Connor McGovern and Dan Feeney.

Rookie Alijah Vera-Tucker also had a strong start to his NFL journey under Benton.

Costello reported on the March 17 arrest:

Benton, 58, was pulled over by the New Jersey State Police shortly before midnight Thursday on I-287 in Morristown for a motor vehicle violation. The police suspected he was under the influence and he was subsequently arrested and charged with DUI. Benton was processed and released, according to a police spokesman.

The ex-San Francisco 49ers coach followed HC Robert Saleh over to Gang Green. He has built up a reputation as a well-respected assistant with a long track in this league, which spans back to 2004. The Jets organization noted that they are “aware of the situation,” and declined to comment further at this time.

Costello added that “Benton could face discipline from the NFL under the league’s personal conduct policy.”

