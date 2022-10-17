Jets Analyst Shoots Down Trade Rumor: ‘I Don’t Like It’

We hope you’re enjoying your third-straight victory Monday Gang Green nation! Back again are our expert writers Paul ‘Boy Green’ Esden Jr and Michael Obermuller to discuss all the hot topics in Jets’ land.

This week will touch on the unified message that was sent by players and coaches after Week 6, the unbelievable rookie class, trade deadline theories, Elijah Moore’s disappearance, and a look ahead to Week 7 and the Denver Broncos.

Most recent mailbags:

Statement Win for Jets in Green Bay

Play

Robert Saleh Postgame Press Conference (10/16) | New York Jets at Green Bay Packers | 2022 | NFL Head coach Robert Saleh speaks with reporters following the sixth game of the 2022 season.

1. The message was clear from multiple members of the Jets organization after the game, they expect to win. These are not upsets in the minds of the people inside the building. Do you think this “Baby Jets” roster is for real?

Boy Green:

I think the “Baby Jets” just went through puberty. With the other wins, you can say — awe, those were cute. This victory over the Green Bay Packers was a GROWN MAN win in Lambeau and I think this team earned a ton of national respect.

The entire dynamic of expectations has now changed with this team sitting at 4-2 with three games in front of them that don’t look so daunting. That confident talk isn’t a bluff either, Robert Saleh has said from the get-go that he believes this team has a special future and now the wins are validating that belief.

Obermuller:

I still think the offense needs to work out some kinks — and a lot of that falls on coordinator Mike LaFleur and quarterback Zach Wilson — but this defense looks like that of a legitimate contender.

What a difference a few more weeks of chemistry can make. The safety pairing has improved, the pass-rusher rotation is finally getting home consistently, and Sauce Gardner looks like a future superstar more and more every day. Credit Saleh for standing by Jeff Ulbrich during some shaky weeks.

Back to the question at hand, you have to have that mindset in this league. If you don’t think you can win, you rarely do. It reminds me of Aaron Rodgers’ message to his team before the Week 6 game against the Jets — don’t voice losing thoughts and manifest that type of culture.

The Jets youngsters are all about the “W’s” right now and there aren’t too many teams around the league this year that are playing great football. Anything can happen.

2. This rookie class has been so spectacular as a whole. Which draft pick has impressed you most over the first six weeks?

BG:

There are so many different ways you can go with this, which is a great first-world problem to have. I expected Breece Hall to be really good, but I didn’t think Gardner would be this good this quickly.

The former Cincinnati product has skipped a few grades as he climbed through the educational system that is the NFL. Sauce is special and he has earned that nickname. The next thing he is going to earn is a Pro Bowl berth, an All-Pro nod, and a future bust in Canton.

This kid is the real deal and if he is already this good, just imagine when he gets some battle scars how much better he will be. It’s a scary thought for the rest of the NFL.

MO:

I have to agree with the Gardner selection. Like my partner, I figured Hall would be the most pro-ready prospect of the bunch and he has not disappointed. Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson have shown nice flashes but those two have led the class so far.

Having said that, I have to show some love to Micheal Clemons. This guy came out of nowhere and made me eat my words when I criticized the Jets for drafting another defensive end with their final pick of 2022.

Clemons (AKA Cyclops) became a fan-favorite this summer for his scary demeanor and his daunting physique, but now he’s proving himself as a rookie that’s ready for the big stage. He even blocked the punt that forced a key special teams touchdown in Week 6.

Elijah Moore, Trade Deadline Fever & Broncos Week

3. The Jets are winning games but this offense could be even more explosive if they find ways to get Elijah Moore involved. What do you think the main issue has been with Moore’s lack of touches in 2022?

BG:

I have to call out the coaching staff here. They are totally blowing this and not maximizing the clear talent on the roster.

This team is 4-2 so no one is complaining loud enough, although it would be a much different tone if this Jets team was 1-5 or 2-4. The coaching staff is getting too cute playing him outside the numbers and marginalizing his strengths. If the Jets really care about getting him going then they will move him to the slot and manufacture some easy touches to get his engine revving next week.

This is coaching malpractice and it disgusts me. Moore has the potential to be a superstar but right now he is getting the same amount of targets as my fat ass on the couch — a big fat zero! Unacceptable!

MO:

Love the intensity from Boy Green here and I could not agree more. After we answered these questions, Moore dropped a couple of cryptic tweets on social media about his lack of targets and that made my heart drop after the Week 6 win.

Since the first training camp of his NFL career, it’s been obvious that Moore has the potential to be one of the toughest wide receivers to guard in this league. Add the shifty Garrett Wilson in alongside him and one of the two should be open on every play if you scheme it up correctly.

The Jets are running the ball well and I love to see that but LaFleur’s passing concepts have been brutal — especially when it comes to Moore. His routes on the outside have generally been long-developing ones and behind an injured O-line like this, those won’t work.

As my partner said, they need to manufacture some more touches for Moore. How about a reverse hand-off or a screen pass? Whenever he catches a slant it’s off to the races, and yet the Jets don’t keep things simple and call them.

LaFleur is OVERTHINKING when it comes to Elijah, and it’s frustrating to watch.

4. How many wins would it take for the Jets to turn into “buyers” at the trade deadline? What areas would you target, if any?

BG:

I think we are already there, honestly. Before the season the conversation was — how do we get to 4-5 or 5-4 at the bye? The thought process was that if you can get there, you have a strong chance to make a run in the second half with a perceived easier schedule.

Now with the team at 4-2, the expectations are rising with how much higher their win total can get before the bye. The interesting thing is there aren’t any clear needs anymore.

The Jets safeties have figured themselves out, they’re fine at linebacker and surprisingly, Gang Green is about to have a surplus of offensive tackles. I guess for depth, you could try to throw a dart at a young offensive lineman if one becomes available.

MO:

I’d say they’re more of a buyer than a seller, that’s for sure. There was a report this morning that the Jets might shop cornerback Bryce Hall at the deadline and I don’t like it one bit.

Sure, D.J. Reed Jr. and Gardner are playing at an elite level but you’re one injury away from Brandin Echols starting and if Hall’s gone, that leaves the cornerback position hurting for depth.

My partner made an astute point, the Jets don’t have a ton of needs. In the draft next year I’d target linebacker and offensive tackle, but the trade market is usually pretty barren at those two positions.

Maybe some defensive tackle depth? Although it’s hard to argue with the way Quinnen Williams and Sheldon Rankins are playing in 2022, I don’t love who’s behind them.

5. We’re all evened up at 4-2 after Week 6! Predict the Week 7 result and score in: Jets at Broncos.

BG:

Ah yes, all is right in the world! This is a game before the season that appeared incredibly daunting with a perceived superstar quarterback going to a destination with weapons and a good defense.

Now, this Broncos team may be one of the ugliest in all of football. They are abysmal to watch and they can’t score even if you give them a head start.

This will be hostile territory but the Jets are undefeated on the road and I don’t see that changing anytime soon. The Jets get another dominant win over an opponent for the third straight week. I’ll take NYJ winning this one 30-10 over Denver. Let’s ride baby!

MO:

Haha, let’s ride! What a chirp after predicting a 20-point victory on the road.

I see this face-off going very similarly to the Packers matchup. Don’t forget that Week 6 was a 3-3 scoreline at the half and it was really anybody’s game before the blocked punt opened the floodgates for New York at 17-3.

Just like they did in Green Bay and the weeks before against Miami and Pittsburgh, turnovers will determine this outcome. The Broncos have one of the best defenses in the NFL and while their offense has been putrid, it will be tough to put up points in Denver.

I will take the Jets in this one, but it won’t be pretty. The defense wins another one for Gang Green by a score of 16-13.