Social Media Roasts Ex-Jets WR Robby Anderson After Recruitment Plea

Former New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson woke up in the mood to be heard on March 31, firing off 11 different tweets from 9:13 a.m. EST to 12:47 p.m. EST.

At first, the three-and-a-half-hour window was mostly filled with generic motivational statements, aside from one congratulatory Todd Bowles shoutout mixed within. That was the case up until Anderson decided to pitch the remainder of the entire NFL free agency class to join the Carolina Panthers.

All current @NFL free agents we are looking to win and build and get paid get at us @Panthers — Robby Anderson (@chosen1ra) March 31, 2022

He voiced: “All current @NFL free agents we are looking to win and build and get paid get at us @Panthers.”

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

Robby Gets Ripped After Pitch

Almost immediately, football fans roasted the organization and the somewhat desperate plea by the wide-out.

One fan responded: “Idk if any free agents got 7 years to waste but go head.”

Idk if any free agents got 7 years to waste but go head pic.twitter.com/14VQi3xgP7 — Temi (@TemiAde_23) March 31, 2022

Another simply posted a side-by-side image of Panthers head coach Matt Rhule next to Super Bowl champion Rams head coach Sean McVay. It was captioned: “Choose wisely.”

This next one speaks for itself with a hilarious GIF.

They got Robby out here like pic.twitter.com/CEdqbS1pGu — Trav (@wtraviso) March 31, 2022

A Jets fan chimed in too. “Chill robby you gonna be cut after the season NGL,” he wrote.

Chill robby you gonna be cut after the season NGL — johnnyjets2 (@johnnyjets21) March 31, 2022

The quote tweets were even worse, as a self-proclaimed Washington fan got in on the fun. “As a Skins fan i must say we’ve been in the dark ages for decades, but this tweet right here is pretty low😭😭 thoughts and prayers to all panthers fans…. This brotha starvin😭😭.”

As a Skins fan i must say we’ve been in the dark ages for decades, but this tweet right here is pretty low😭😭 thoughts and prayers to all panthers fans…. This brotha starvin😭😭 https://t.co/0iJWbsdUEi — Solo (@SoloThaBoss) April 1, 2022

Others called the plea “pathetic” and “sad.” Even an account that appeared to be a Panthers fan commented sarcastically: “If they weren’t sure about joining our team before – this tweet will definitely convince them.”

If they weren’t sure about joining our team before – this tweet will definitely convince them. — Greg Hicks (@GregHicks3) March 31, 2022

Anderson didn’t respond to any of his mentions but did send out two final tweets. The first read: “Leave da bad in the past vibe right.”

Followed by: “Ion got a 100 mill yet I can’t chill yet but don’t get it misconstrued I get real checks.”

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Darnold Gets Caught in the Crossfire

Although most of Anderson’s replies were filled with laughter and Panthers slander, no one got caught in the crossfire worse than ex-Jets QB Sam Darnold — not even Rhule.

Matt Rhule and Sam Darnold are big recruitment pieces! https://t.co/5y5I7SD1Mq — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 31, 2022

“You sneak dissed your own QB on Twitter,” one fan stated before another added: “But did he sneak though… when everyone knows it’s true?”

It went downhill from there.

“@chosen1ra [Anderson] you should be recruiting NFL QBs only, not the entire NFL FA list,” one joked.

“Nobody wants sam darnold as their QB,” another voiced bluntly, while several others campaigned for a replacement like Cam Newton (again) or Lamar Jackson.

Make the call 📲 pic.twitter.com/TEMjPB0Nqv — Michael Rimmer (@AVL_Mike) March 31, 2022

It’s only fair to mention that many Carolina fans did appreciate the effort from Anderson but in the end, the viral tweet was probably more embarrassing than helpful. Jets fans know better than anyone, great teams don’t need to recruit.

Right now, the Panthers aren’t viewed positively around the league. They decided to pay a quarterback that they have since tried to remove from the starting job multiple times. The head coach is on the hot seat. The owner seems temperamental. Superstar Christian McCaffrey is always injured and Anderson himself is coming off a miserable campaign of 519 receiving yards in 17 appearances.

Rhule withdrew his name from the Jets coaching candidacy in 2019 due to concerns over choosing his own staff. One year later, he was hired by the Panthers and Anderson quickly skipped town to reunite with his old college coach at Temple.

The vibe in Carolina was an up-and-coming program — especially after the Darnold acquisition in 2021. Heading into 2022, the experiment has turned into a disaster, and Anderson’s tweet only publicizes just how bad things have become.

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!