Ex-Jets’ Bart Scott & Quincy Enunwa Credit ‘Team MVPs’ at Bye

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait another week for more New York Jets football.

In the meantime, the Week 10 bye is a great moment to dish out NYJ midseason awards and the Jets Gameday crew was up to the task. On this special edition episode, team reporter Eric Allen posed different questions to ex-NFL athletes Bart Scott and Quincy Enunwa — who both played for the Green & White.

Possibly the most intriguing discussion centered around the Jets’ “team MVP” after nine games, and the pair of former fan favorites each had their own selection for the high honor.

Quinnen Williams & C.J. Mosley Lead Team MVP Race

Play

Jets Gameday With Robert Saleh | Week 10 Bye Week | New York Jets Watch Jets Gameday with Robert Saleh Sundays at 7:30 a.m. on CBS 2 in New York. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2022-11-12T16:30:11Z

Scott was the first to reveal his team MVP, noting how “tough” of a decision it is this season.

“It’s fluid, right?” The former linebacker began. “Before you had [Alijah] Vera-Tucker who was leading it and Breece [Hall] was leading it, Garrett Wilson is coming back in, but up to date the most consistent player — and probably the best player on this team is Quinnen Williams. He sets the table for everybody.”

Williams has been one of the top defenders in all of football in 2022. Allen even compared his defensive tackle production to Aaron Donald and some analysts around the NFL believe the NYJ talent is the frontrunner in the Defensive Player of the Year category.

Enunwa acknowledged Williams as a tremendous choice, while also throwing a second hat into the ring — 2021 team MVP C.J. Mosley.

“I’ll probably have to go with C.J.,” Enunwa told Allen. “C.J.’s been consistent [at the center of the defense]. He came out for one play, came back in and immediately affected the game [against Buffalo], stopping them from getting a first down.”

The captain of the defense is always a good choice due to his unquestioned leadership both in the locker room and on the football field. Mosley also leads the roster in tackles once again and it’s not even close. He has 88 combined tackles while Quincy Williams is second with 48.

As for Quinnen Williams, the game-wrecker D-tackle leads all Jets with seven sacks and 35 quarterback pressures. “He’s introducing himself to everybody,” Scott added later about ‘Big Q,’ “everybody knew who C.J. was before he got here… Quinnen has announced himself to the league [as] a superstar, we don’t know what that ceiling is.”

Quincy Enunwa Thinks Denzel Mims Is Ready to Take a ‘Jump’

Later in the segment, Allen asked for a player that is ready to take a jump in the second half. Enunwa’s answer was outside of the box, admitting that something is pulling him toward wide receiver Denzel Mims.

He reasoned: “It’s hard to really tell where his role will evolve but to come in, fourth quarter — you haven’t really been making too many plays, you’ve made a lot of plays in the run game but no real pass plays — you make that big first down catch to put us in position to score again… You know his mindset is just way different from where it was in the offseason when he was asking for a trade.”

What a comeback story that would make for. Mims was down and out this summer, and felt like a near-certainty to be traded. Now, he’s making an impact and earning attention.

“He’s locked in, he wants to play well,” Enunwa concluded. “I think the Jets are seeing that [and] they’re going to give him more opportunities and he’s gonna really take advantage of those.”