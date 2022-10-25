Jets’ Robert Saleh Advises Zach Wilson: ‘He Does Have to Learn’

The New York Jets have won four straight but the passing attack has been nonexistent during the past two outings.

Part of that has been due to injuries on the offensive line and game plan, but there’s no denying that second-year quarterback Zach Wilson has not looked sharp in recent weeks. With Breece Hall carrying the load, this was less concerning but now, this unit has a ton of question marks.

Can James Robinson and Michael Carter pick up where Hall left off? The latter is only averaging 3.5 yards per carry in 2022 and the newcomer must still learn this offense. Will Elijah Moore have any impact after his trade request? Can Wilson become more consistent?

Head coach Robert Saleh spoke on the recent passing struggles on October 24, offering some advice for the gunslinger out of BYU.

Robert Saleh Admits Zach Wilson Must ‘Learn When Enough Is Enough’

Robert Saleh Press Conference (10/24) | 2022 | New York Jets | NFL Head coach Robert Saleh speaks with reporters on the Monday of Patriots week. #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets videos: bit.ly/2rkCbal For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/jets/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/nyjets Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/nyjets/ Get the App: goo.gl/wg7imm 2022-10-24T19:34:55Z

During the Monday press conference following the Week 7 win, Saleh was asked about Wilson and any concerns he might have about his propensity for “reckless” behavior — especially when he’s attempting to improvise under pressure.

“You’re right — I don’t know if I’d put [the word] reckless on it — I think he’s competing his tail off to try to find a way to make a play,” Saleh responded, continuing: “He’s gotta be able to just say — alright, I made the first guy miss, there’s nothing open, I just gotta get rid of this football. But he continues to fight and fight and fight, and try to find ways to get the ball to somebody, try to gain or do something — which we all admire, that’s why he’s the number two pick, that’s why we’re all excited about his future but at the same time, he does have to learn when enough is enough.”

This was by no means a shot a Wilson or anything like that, Saleh is answering a question here but he’s answering honestly.

Wilson has tremendous escapability in the pocket. It’s a rare gift to his game and something that could turn a broken play into a spectacular one — reminiscent of Patrick Mahomes or Russell Wilson in his prime.

Having said that, Zach Wilson isn’t quite ready to turn every eluded sack into a 30-yard gain and he must begin to recognize that there are times to go for it and times to die another day, or as Saleh concluded, “he’s just gotta learn to pick and choose his battles.”

The Jets youngster has lucked out with turnovers in recent games whether it’s been a near-fumble or a dropped interception but that good fortune won’t last forever. Someone within this coaching staff must get Wilson back on track when it comes to mistake-free football because as the pressure has mounted, catastrophe has loomed.

Both offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and Wilson should look to keep things simpler against an opportunistic New England Patriots defense in Week 8.