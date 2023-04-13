Jets Could Flip Recent Draft Pick for ‘Day 3’ Selection, Says Insider

The New York Jets reportedly turned down trade offers for wide receiver Denzel Mims in 2022 (per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo), but in the end, that may have been the wrong decision.

Mims’ trade value has been diminishing since he first entered the league as a second-round selection, and it’s unlikely to have gone back up after another sub-200 receiving yard performance last year. Part of the youngster’s struggles have been due to a shortage of playing time — whether because of injury, illness or lack of faith from a coaching staff that didn’t draft him — but all excuses aside, Mims just hasn’t taken advantage of his opportunities when they’ve come about.

Now, he could be on the trade block once again according to The Athletic’s NYJ media member Zack Rosenblatt — who already predicted his departure earlier this spring. During an article on April 12, Rosenblatt reiterated that “it’s difficult to envision Mims staying” in 2023.

The Jets already have Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis and Mecole Hardman as their top four at WR — assuming Davis stays put — with a potential rookie or two entering the fold and cheaper talents like Irvin Charles on the roster as well. That doesn’t leave much room for Mims, a player Rosenblatt could see Douglas attempting to flip for “a Day 3 draft pick.”

Jets WR Denzel Mims Could Also Be Cut After Training Camp

Let’s say the Jets don’t find any suitors for Mims ahead of the final season of his rookie contract, he’ll likely be battling for his job in training camp either way.

Mims carries a $1.729 million cap hit in 2023. His release would lessen that number to $377,945 according to Over the Cap — as would any trade — so long as it happens before Week 1. A similar talent like Charles currently has a 2023 cap hit of $750,000.

It’s hard to see the Jets cutting bait before camp if they can’t find a trade partner, being that new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has yet to get a crack at connecting with Mims, but his odds of making the team feel lower than ever.

There is one way that could change, however. If Davis were released or traded in a cap-saving move, that would open the door for one more campaign of Mims — barring a new draft pick taking his spot.

On drafting the position this April, Rosenblatt voiced: “I don’t think the Jets will draft another wide receiver in the first round, but maybe Round 2 or later would make some sense.”

Jets Could Still Sign Friend of Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb

Rosenblatt did mention one other wide receiver by name when discussing the position, former long-time Green Bay Packers veteran Randall Cobb.

The good friend of Aaron Rodgers was mentioned as a potential free agent request on the quarterback’s “wish list.” Although Rodgers later refuted those claims, a Cobb reunion is still very possible according to the NYJ beat reporter.

After all, few wide receivers in the game have a better rapport with Rodgers. Plus, with Elijah Moore and Braxton Berrios gone, the slot presence is lacking a bit — opening things up for Cobb.

Wilson is dynamic in the slot, but as a WR1 level talent, he’ll always move around the alignment. Then there’s the speedy Hardman, who could see some time in the slot as well depending on how Hackett decides to use him.

Neither of these guys play the same role as Cobb though. He’d be Rodgers’ reliable safety blanket if he made the roster. The crafty WR would also likely sign for the veteran minimum.