Jets ‘TBD’ as ‘First Known Suitor’ Lines Up for Raiders QB Derek Carr

The first domino has fallen in the Derek Carr sweepstakes.

It’s been known for weeks that the Las Vegas Raiders quarterback will either be traded or released by February 15 — a date that holds value because of a $40 million-plus roster bonus that LVR would have to pay Carr if he remains on the team past that point. The only questions are, will he get traded or released? And where will he end up?

Well, last night on February 7, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport and New Orleans Saints beat reporter Nick Underhill revealed that Carr was “granted permission to visit [the] Saints” on February 8. Rapoport added that “no trade is imminent” at this time.

Many rushed to comment on this breaking story, including Vegas Nation and Las Vegas Review-Journal writer Vincent Bonsignore. The Raiders reporter tweeted: “Just for clarity sake: The @Raiders and @Saints have agreed on compensation element of a trade for Derek Carr. That was always the requirement for any team to get permission to speak with Carr.”

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler also followed up on the two beat reporters, stating that “themes emerged from talks [with] teams on Derek Carr: Inquiring teams want to rework deal, which they believe Carr probably won’t do. Raiders’ asking price modest. One NFL source said 3rd [round] pick could get it done. [Saints] believed to be only team engaged to extent of visit as of now.”

ESPN’s Field Yates confirmed that last part of Fowler’s statement, calling New Orleans the “first known suitor” for Carr.

Jets Stance on Raiders QB Derek Carr Still Unknown

New York Jets fans are particularly interested in this matter, considering Carr has been labeled as the second or third best veteran quarterback that is likely to be available in 2023 behind Aaron Rodgers and — depending on who you ask — Jimmy Garoppolo. Outside of those two and potentially Ryan Tannehill, the QB market gets extremely barren.

And yet, after this news dropped around the NFL community, Jets beat reporters appeared late to the party.

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt replied: “The QB arms race has begun. Would think the Jets will be a stop for Derek Carr at some point but TBD [to be determined].”

“Looks like the Saints are getting the first crack at Carr,” ESPN’s Rich Cimini chimed in.

Finally, SNY’s Connor Hughes concluded: “This would be a big domino to fall. [In my opinion]: Jets must find a way to come away with either Rodgers or Carr this offseason. Anything else is a disappointment.”

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Taking 4-Night ‘Isolation Retreat’

Meanwhile, over in Green Bay Packers land, Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” that he’s still seriously contemplating retirement on February 7.

"I'm still in the art of contemplation about my future.. after my isolation retreat I'll be ready to make a decision" ~ @AaronRodgers12#PMSinAZ pic.twitter.com/21uLlRDlQr — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 7, 2023

“Yeah, it’s a real thing, 100%,” Rodgers responded to McAfee. “And that’s why I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and to take my isolation retreat, and just to be able to contemplate all things my future and then make a decision that I feel like is best for me moving forward in the highest interest of my happiness.”

Somewhat baffled, McAfee pressed Rodgers on what an isolation retreat is. “Are you going into a cave,” he asked jokingly as co-host A.J. Hawk wondered if he’s even going to speak for the extent of this “retreat.”

“It’s four nights of complete darkness,” Rodgers answered with a straight face.

McAfee spoke for the masses after Rodgers uttered those words, screaming: “WHAT?!”

If you want to hear more on this, watch the clip above, but the basic concept seems to be:

Alone in pure darkness in a small house.

Can leave at any time if uncomfortable.

Food dropped in through a slot.

No music, technology, or social interaction.

“I’ve had a number of friends who have done it and have had some profound experiences,” Rodgers explained. “It’s been something that’s been on my radar for a few years now.”

With Carr’s market heating up, the Jets may have to act fast if they want to woo the Vegas signal-caller. Waiting on Rodgers — their reported top target — to return out of the darkness doesn’t help matters.