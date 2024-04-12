Jets’ Sauce Gardner Sends Strong 2-Word Message on Brock Bowers

There have been a lot of disagreements on New York Jets’ social media regarding Georgia tight end Brock Bowers.

This week Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner revealed his take on Instagram. He shared a video highlight clip that featured Bowers and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle both making plays with the message, “I agree.”

The 33rd Team captioned their social media post, “Sauce Gardner also sees shades of George Kittle in Brock Bowers.”

Sauce Gardner also sees shades of George Kittle in Brock Bowers 🎥: saucegardner/IG https://t.co/O14MeEYF81 pic.twitter.com/ZNn4998g9S — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 10, 2024

Analyst Takes Bowers-Kittle Chat a Step Further

Benjamin Solak of The Ringer said emphatically that Bowers “can be that dominant [No.] 2 target” in the passing game.

Solak said the George Kittle comps “are not sufficient in terms of what Brock can do with the ball in his hands.” He said Bowers transforms into a running back when the ball is in his hands. Bowers’ ability to break tackles at the tight end position is something Solak said we aren’t accustomed to seeing.

SALTED SEA MONKEYS!@BenjaminSolak mocked Georgia TE Brock Bowers to the #Jets, ‘I think Brock has the ability to be what Sam LaPorta was [and] what Kyle Pitts was as a 900-1000 yard receiver. He can be that dominant target [No.] 2.’ ‘When he holds the football he turns into a… pic.twitter.com/3KXECUobSQ — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 9, 2024

Bowers had a makeup Pro Day on Wednesday, April 10 to strut his stuff in front of NFL teams ahead of the draft.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said Bowers looked “explosive” and “moved well” throughout the drills. He noted that Jets tight ends coach Ron Middleton attended the event to get an up-close look at Bowers.

The Bleacher Report scouting department put together a 3-round mock draft based on their latest rankings.

Not only did they mock Bowers to the Jets with the No. 10 overall pick, but they provided the strongest endorsement of the Georgia prospect of anyone this offseason.

“There’s no better investment than landing arguably the greatest tight-end prospect of all time and the class’ second-ranked prospect regardless of position,” the Bleacher Report scouting staff wrote.

“Georgia’s Brock Bowers is too good for the Jets to pass up,” Derrik Klassen of B/R explained. “More slot player than tight end, Bowers is a unique YAC threat for his 240-pound body type. He is a long, agile player with outstanding speed and balance in the open field. The two-time John Mackey Award winner isn’t just a YAC guy, though. He offers an impressive catch radius and filthy route-running skills, not to mention the ability to line up anywhere. Bowers is more a roadblock than a road-grader in the run game, but that’s fine given his other skills.”

A Rival’s Take Is Something Worth Mentioning for the Jets

There has been a lot of discourse on social media regarding the Jets potentially selecting Bowers.

One side of the camp argues that Bowers is a generational prospect that could be used as an offensive weapon. The other side can’t get past the positional value argument saying tight ends shouldn’t be selected inside the top 10.

On the Thursday, April 11 episode of “Boy Green Daily” I asked Taylor Kyles who covers the New England Patriots to reveal the player he hopes the Jets don’t draft because it would be a good pick.

“I’ve been seeing a lot of Brock Bowers buzz and I will tell you I’m not happy about it. I know some people are saying oh he’s a tight end and you don’t take tight ends this early. I think he’s truly one of those position-less players who can make an impact anywhere,” Kyles explained. “He really does seem like a ca n’t-miss prospect. He can win downfield, he can win underneath, he’s not a great blocker but he’s a very good blocker.”