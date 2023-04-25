Sauce Gardner Makes ‘Easy’ Jets Guarantee After Aaron Rodgers Trade

The New York Jets are the talk of the league heading into the NFL Draft after dominating the late-April event a year ago.

One of the immediate success stories from the 2022 draft was first-round selection Sauce Gardner — who has been campaigning publicly for his franchise to trade for Aaron Rodgers for most of the spring. After finally getting his wish, the brazen young man was quick to guarantee the end of the Jets 12-year playoff drought during an interview with Kevin Clark of The Ringer.

I asked Sauce Gardner today if the Jets were going to make the playoffs with Aaron Rodgers and end the longest playoff drought in American sports. His answer was, uh, pretty direct. 👀 All this on tomorrow's Slow News Day. Plus Jets defense talk, draft talk and @CallofDuty. pic.twitter.com/KdQBXnFVvx — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) April 25, 2023

“Most definitely, we [were] a playoff team last year,” Gardner told Clark after being asked if the drought will end in 2023. “We just — we didn’t finish like we were supposed to. But with A-Rod joining and a few more new pieces, that just makes life easy.”

In response, a surprised Clark declared that “the drought’s over.”

Jets Playoff, Division & Super Bowl Odds Spike With Aaron Rodgers

With Rodgers as the quarterback, Jets playoff odds have never been better. Bet Online currently has Gang Green at a 60.8% chance on making the playoffs.

The Green & White also have a pretty solid chance at winning the division according to the oddsmakers, who have them second to the Buffalo Bills at +220 odds. The Bills are currently +140, with the Miami Dolphins third at +300.

Not only that, but New York’s Super Bowl odds have spiked as well. The Jets now have the fourth-best odds to win the AFC and make it to the title game, per Bet Online (+700). They are ranked behind the Kansas City Chiefs (+375), Bills (+525) and Cincinnati Bengals (+575).

As for Super Bowl odds, Gang Green ranks sixth with Rodgers officially on the roster. From the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers (+950) and Philadelphia Eagles (+1000) enter the conversation, slotting in at spot Nos. 4 and 5 ahead of the Jets (+1200).

Needless to say, the NFL oddsmakers agree with Gardner.

Jets GM Joe Douglas Praises Aaron Rodgers After ‘Historic’ Trade

Play

Joe Douglas & Rex Hogan Pre-Draft Press Conference | New York Jets GM Joe Douglas and Assistant GM Rex Hogan speak with the media leading up to the 2023 NFL Draft. #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets videos: bit.ly/2rkCbal For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/jets/ Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/nyjets Follow us on Instagram:… 2023-04-25T17:34:22Z

Jets general manager Joe Douglas addressed the media ahead of the draft, speaking on the Rodgers trade as well as several other topics.

“I can’t thank [Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst] enough for the open dialogue we’ve had and ultimately being able to get what we feel is a historic trade for this franchise,” Douglas voiced.

“I think any time you add a player of Aaron’s caliber, it’s going to raise the level of everyone,” he added later in the press conference. “There’s going to be a standard that needs to be met.”

As for Rodgers’ down season in 2022 and the 2023 first-round pick swap that was included to get the deal done, Douglas had answers for both.

“You still have someone that maybe didn’t play at 100% throughout the year, but still performed at a high level,” Douglas said regarding Rodgers’ health last year. “Obviously, it’s an adjustment when you’re somewhere for 18 years, but we feel like with the people that we have in place, he can get comfortable quickly.”

On the pick swap down to No. 15 overall, the Jets GM noted that “we needed to have 13 players we were really excited about. Now we need to have 15 players we’re really excited about, and I feel comfortable that we have that.”

Throughout his tenure in New York, Douglas has typically targeted the best player available at one of the premium positions. For the Jets under head coach Robert Saleh, those positions are quarterback, offensive and defensive line, wide receiver and cornerback — but occasionally, a talent like Breece Hall is too good to pass up at a non-premium position.