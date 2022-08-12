Dynamic Jets Rookie Reveals Monster Weight Gains Since Draft Night

The one rip on New York Jets’ first-round cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner out of the draft was his thin and wiry frame.

Although that same length and lankiness are also a couple of his greatest attributes in coverage, there was no question that the press specialist needed to bulk up a bit ahead of one-on-ones with NFL talent. From college to the pro-level, there is always a noticeable step up in size and physicality.

For that reason, Gardner took it upon himself to gain some muscle since draft night.

ALL the latest Jets news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Jets newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Jets!

‘More Weight I’ve Been Putting on, the Better I Feel’

Play

"I'm Going To Let My Game Speak For Me" | Sauce Gardner Media Availability | The New York Jets | NFL CB Sauce Gardner speaks to the media following training camp practice on Monday, August 8, 2022. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2022-08-08T20:40:15Z

The 21-year-old addressed the media this week on August 8, and he was asked whether or not he’s made any progress in the weight department.

“Yeah,” Gardner replied. “When I got here I was probably 190 [pounds]… then I got up to around 200 [pounds]. Around that, like 198 [to 200 range].”

A reporter followed up to confirm that the rookie had actually gained eight to 10 pounds of muscle since late April. “Yeah,” he answered again, continuing: “It’s actually allowed me to get a lot more fast and more explosive, so I feel good. It’s like the more weight I’ve been putting on, the better I feel.”

Sauce Gardner says he gained about 10 pounds since the draft. Was 190 in April and now close to 200. Says it has helped him be stronger, faster. Feeling good at this weight. #Jets pic.twitter.com/vAuhpdoInk — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) August 8, 2022

Make no mistake Jets fans, that extra 10 pounds of muscle will be crucial for Gardner in year one. At such a young age, his play strength will be the number one adjustment outside of figuring out NFL routes and schemes.

Follow the Heavy On Jets Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest NYJ-related daily content, analysis, features and more!

Sauce, Fans Ready to ‘Dominate’ in Preseason

Play

"I Want To Dominate" | 1-On-1 with Sauce Gardner | The New York Jets | NFL Team reporter Caroline Hendershot speaks with CB Sauce Gardner to discuss how he's been preparing for the team's first preseason game at Philly, what he expects from the game and more in this 2-minute drill. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more… 2022-08-11T18:00:09Z

As we creep closer and closer to the initial preseason game of the 2022 campaign, all eyes will be on Gardner getting his first taste of NFL action against another organization.

“Being able to dominate whoever lines up in front of me,” the CB told team reporter Caroline Hendershot when asked about his expectations for himself against the Philadelphia Eagles. “That’s just always my expectation.”

Gardner has made good on that personal promise at training camp so far.

“Sauce Gardner, again, shutting down Garrett Wilson in the corner of the end zone one on one. Gave Zach Wilson nowhere to go,” The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt tweeted on August 10, adding: “Gardner has not had a bad practice in camp.”

Sauce Gardner, again, shutting down Garrett Wilson in the corner of the end zone one on one. Gave Zach Wilson nowhere to go. Gardner has not had a bad practice in camp. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 10, 2022

Later, on The Athletic’s “Can’t Wait Podcast,” Rosenblatt praised the rookie even further. “Honestly, he’s been extremely impressive,” the beat reporter relayed. “Cornerbacks are bound to get beat in camp, there are some drills where it favors the offense and stuff like that. I legitimately don’t think I’ve seen him get beat, especially when he goes one on one.”

.@ZackBlatt says #Jets rookie CB Ahmad Gardner (@iamSauceGardner) has been ‘extremely impressive’ at #JetsCamp + ‘cornerbacks are bound to get beat in camp, I legitimately don’t think I’ve seen him get beat’ 😳: 🎥 Can’t Wait Pod #TakeFlight @GoBearcatsFB pic.twitter.com/J7H74GI1DF — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) August 11, 2022

After showing up with a lockdown performance at the Green & White scrimmage, fans are ready to see Gardner go up against wide receivers with different jerseys and the rookie is hyped for that too.

“Since I first got here, I’m a rookie [so] I just gotta make sure I have great attention to detail and [I’m not just] out there going through the motions,” he told Hendershot. “I’ve approached [the Eagles game] the same way but I guess my mentality has changed because I’m not going to be going against the same people every day. The uniform’s going to be a little different [but] that’s the only thing that’s changed.”

With D.J. Reed Jr. sidelined from a hamstring injury, Gardner should start in Philadelphia opposite third-year cornerback Bryce Hall.

Sauce Gardner’s ability to change direction is ELITE. pic.twitter.com/53CsBJLzfJ — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 2, 2022

Follow @obermuller_nyj and @BoyGreen25 on Twitter for all the latest New York Jets breaking news, rumors, fresh takes and more!