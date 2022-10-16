Jets’ Sauce Gardner Trolls Packers Fans in Viral Postgame Celebration

You can go ahead and pinch yourselves now — the New York Jets are 4-2 after knocking off Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Not only that, but if the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Buffalo Bills during the 4 p.m. window, the Jets will take possession of first place in the AFC East via tiebreak. New York football is back and Gang Green’s rookie class once again led them to victory in Week 6.

Running back Breece Hall may steal headlines after another strong effort — 20 carries for 116 yards and one touchdown, plus five yards receiving — but it should not be understated how clean of a game cornerback Sauce Gardner had against the Packers.

The No. 4 overall pick is off to a tremendous start to his NFL career and not only is his game elite for a rookie, but his trash talk is too.

Jets’ Sauce Gardner Trolls Packers in Viral Celebration

After the upset win on the road — which raises the Jets away record to 3-0 on the season — Gardner trolled the Green Bay fanbase with an epic postgame celebration that quickly went viral on Twitter.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero shared the video from down on the field, voicing: “Jets CB Sauce Gardner wearing a cheesehead as he leaves the field, until a Packers player (looked like Allen Lazard) knocked it off his head. Big win for the Baby Jets at Lambeau Field.”

#Jets CB Sauce Gardner wearing a cheesehead as he leaves the field, until a #Packers player (looked like Allen Lazard) knocked it off his head. Big win for the Baby Jets at Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/YX1QXMbzKZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 16, 2022

It was later confirmed that Lazard did swat the cheesehead hat off Gardner’s head as the two headed into the tunnel. Pelissero questioned the Packers wide receiver on the brief controversy after the game.

The reporter relayed: “Asked about this in the locker room, Allen Lazard was good-natured about it, said Sauce played a good game. ‘It’s a cool name too. Sauce. I can’t even be mad.'”

Lazard’s actions in the heat of the moment say otherwise, and Gardner may quickly be painting a target on his back with his reputation for talking smack. Having said that, you could argue that the rookie doesn’t care.

If you continue to lock down veteran receiver after veteran receiver in year one, you can celebrate however you want. Jets Twitter described the current mood of the NYJ organization best: “Say cheese.”

Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Miami, Green Bay. Which NFL fanbase will this young Jets franchise catch by surprise next? — Gardner and the rest of this youth movement are ready to keep cashing receipts.