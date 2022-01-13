Recent Jets Cut Signs With NFC Super Bowl Contender

When New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas released Shaq Lawson and Sharrod Neasman ahead of the Week 18 matchup with the Buffalo Bills, it seemed like a bit of professional courtesy.

Both veterans were expected to be cut over the offseason but because Douglas completed the transaction before the final game, it allowed them to sign with a playoff team so long as they cleared waivers.

Once they did, Neasman wasted no time finding a potential postseason role.

Rams Add Ex-Jet for Depth

After 2020 sixth-rounder Jordan Fuller hit the injured reserve, the Rams needed some help at safety. According to Los Angeles Rams Twitter, the NFC contender made four signings to remedy this situation on January 12.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Signed to practice squad DB Eric Weddle, DB Blake Countess, DB Sharrod Neasman

• Free Agent Signing DB Jake Gervase

• Reserve/Injured DB Jordan Fuller — xz – Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 12, 2022

Three of those players — Neasman, Blake Countess, and retired All-Pro Eric Weddle — joined the practice squad while Jake Gervase was added to the active roster.

The former Jets safety appeared in 11 games for Gang Green in 2021 after spending his first five NFL campaigns with the Atlanta Falcons. His best moment was a pass defense that was integral in the Week 4 victory over the Tennessee Titans, but he also managed an interception against the Bills in Week 10 and 14 total tackles on the year.

There’s no telling if Neasman will earn the opportunity to factor in any playoff games with the Rams but at least Douglas gave him the chance to make something happen. It was a classy move for a veteran that gave his all with the Green & White.

Who knows, he may even end up with his first Super Bowl ring in the process.

Some Names You Might Remember

Most general managers have been working on future contracts this week — Joe Douglas and the Jets even inked 10 reserves of their own on January 10.

Looking at the NFL transaction wire, it appears a few other ex-Jets players are still bouncing around the league. The first was another defensive back who suffered an injury in preseason before eventually getting waived.

Part-time kick returner Corey Ballentine was cut by NYJ in September before spending 2021 with Detroit, but now he’s signed a futures deal with the Falcons.

Another ex-returner, running back Trenton Cannon, was designated to return from the injured reserve in San Francisco. The former Jet has already played in 11 games with the 49ers in 2021, returning 16 kicks and logging a majority of his snaps on special teams.

The Niners are employing one other former Jet, safety Doug Middleton. The journeyman returned from injury, like Cannon, except he reverted to the practice squad where he’s spent most of the season.

2016 may be a forgotten season but never forget this Doug Middleton touchdown The Buffalo Bills just simply do not pick up the kick off #Jets #JTFU pic.twitter.com/5ZpG1mjKWq — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) July 5, 2020

The defensive back will always be remembered for one heads-up special teams play with Gang Green against Buffalo, where he raced down the field on a kickoff and jumped on a loose ball for a bizarre Jets touchdown recovery.

