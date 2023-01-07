Jets Sign Preseason Hero & Rookie WR to Active Roster vs Dolphins

The New York Jets ruled out six starters for Week 18 on January 6. That left the roster very short-handed heading into the regular season finale versus the Miami Dolphins and as expected, Gang Green made a quick flurry of transactions to remedy that on January 7.

The Jets official Twitter account announced the moves, informing: “We’ve signed S Will Parks, DE Bradlee Anae, OL Eric Smith, OL Adam Pankey and WR Irvin Charles to the active roster. S Lamarcus Joyner, CB Brandin Echols, OL Duane Brown, OL George Fant and OL Nate Herbig have been placed on IR.”

We've signed S Will Parks, DE Bradlee Anae, OL Eric Smith, OL Adam Pankey and WR Irvin Charles to the active roster. S Lamarcus Joyner, CB Brandin Echols, OL Duane Brown, OL George Fant and OL Nate Herbig have been placed on IR. — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 7, 2023

Bradlee Anae & Irvin Charles Headline Additions

We’ve seen Parks seesaw back and forth off the 53-man roster this season, but the more intriguing prospects getting a Week 18 opportunity are Anae and Charles.

The former was a preseason hero against the Atlanta Falcons, completing a scoop-and-score touchdown after a strip sack on quarterback Feleipe Franks.

An ex-fifth round draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys, Anae failed to register his first NFL sack during 56 defensive snaps with America’s team. He showed more of an impact on special teams in Dallas with 170 snaps and two total tackles.

With the Jets, Anae was an underrated addition that was behind the eight ball at a deep and competitive defensive end position in training camp. Despite that, he flashed enough during preseason and practice to win a season-long role on the NYJ practice squad.

Charles was another pleasant surprise this summer. The undrafted prospect first turned heads at rookie minicamp, earning an official roster sport alongside Calvin Jackson Jr. Throughout the preseason, Jackson got more fanfare than Charles but the 6-foot-4 wideout ended up sticking with the organization over his fellow UDFA because of his size and frame.

The former Penn State and IUP product finished preseason with four catches off 10 targets for 27 yards. He’s an intriguing prospect that fans should keep an eye on if he gets an opportunity on Sunday.

Smith and Pankey will also join the active roster to bolster the depth on a bruised and battered offensive line.