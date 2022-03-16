2022 Free Agency ‘Rival’ Steals Jets’ Insurance Policy on 3-Year Deal

The New York Jets picked up a new AFC rival on March 15 after coveted safety Marcus Williams spurned the franchise for the Baltimore Ravens in free agency.

According to a report from NYJ beat reporter Connor Hughes, Williams wanted more from New York if he was going to choose them over the Ravens. It’s commonly referred to as the ‘Jets tax’ and it definitely came into play on this deal.

Nugget from @Connor_J_Hughes: if the #Jets wanted Marcus Williams to turn down the #Ravens $14M per year deal, they would’ve had to pay him $17M per (NYJ tax 🤷🏽‍♂️), obviously they were unwilling to do so. Brutal man. #TakeFlight #NFL pic.twitter.com/ZrnBDz229i — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 15, 2022

“The Jets were unwilling to pay the $17 million annually it would have cost to get him to turn down the Ravens,” Hughes wrote. “So, Williams went to Baltimore on a five-year, $70 million deal [$14 million average].”

Later that night, the AFC contender got the better of Gang Green once again.

Ravens Sign Moses for $15 Million

At 9:27 p.m., NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo announced that Morgan Moses would be joining the Ravens on a three-year deal that is worth $15 million.

ICYMI, Moses is also going to the ravens, our rival of the day. #Jets https://t.co/h2tx0dGnkj — Mike Obermuller (@obermuller_nyj) March 16, 2022

It is a solid contract for the durable 31-year old lineman that has built up a tremendous track record of staying on the field. ESPN’s Rich Cimini noted that the “Jets had some interest in keeping [Moses], but it wasn’t realistic with their tackle situation.”

Former Jets RT Morgan Moses is signing a three-year, $15M deal with the #Ravens, according to @jeffzrebiec. #Jets had some interest in keeping him, but it wasn’t realistic with their tackle situation. Better opportunity in Baltimore. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 16, 2022

In other words, the veteran was looking for a starting right tackle gig and the Jets could not offer him one. With Mekhi Becton set to return from injury, Moses was more likely to be the third OT on the roster for NYJ — like he was at the start of 2021.

He’ll start in Baltimore, replacing RT Alejandro Villanueva, who retired earlier in the offseason. This means Joe Douglas will have to find a new insurance policy going forward.

Finding the Next Moses

The Jets starting offensive line is in pretty good shape after the Laken Tomlinson signing. Right now, the front-five would flaunt George Fant, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Connor McGovern, Tomlinson, and Becton left to right.

By the time we reach Week 1, Becton could win back the blindside role from Fant but as of now, it seems like the veteran’s position to lose.

The weakness at the moment is depth. Outside of the starting unit, Douglas definitely has some work to do with Chuma Edoga, Conor McDermott, Dan Feeney, Parker Ferguson and Greg Van Roten under contract as the major reserves.

Gang Green also has players like Isaiah Williams, Dru Samia, Grant Hermanns and Ross Pierschbacher retained on futures deals as of now. To be fair, the Jets do have quantity right now but is there quality here?

Re-signing Laurent Duvernay-Tardif would do wonders for the interior after Cameron Clark’s surprise retirement, but the Moses loss impacts the edge.

Robert Saleh has been pushing Becton to get more out of him but you still cannot guarantee his availability until he plays a full season. Do you really want to have to throw in McDermott or Edoga in the event he goes down?

Fant is also a free agent in 2023, barring an extension, so don’t be surprised if Douglas selects another offensive tackle of the future in the mid-to-late rounds of the draft.

