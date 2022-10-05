Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater Sends Strong Message to Jets

In Week 5 the NFL will have another juicy revenge game storyline on their hands.

The New York Jets (2-2) will host the Miami Dolphins (3-1) at MetLife Stadium and will welcome back former quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

For a brief moment in time, Bridgewater was with the Jets during the 2018 offseason. While his tenure was short-lived, the veteran said it was an impactful few months.

Teddy Bridgewater Has No Hate on His Heart for Jets

Bridgewater spoke to the media on Wednesday, October 5, and was asked about his history with the Jets organization.

He decided to take a moment to thank the Jets ahead of their scheduled matchup:

“Honestly every game is the same because I respect the game and all of my opponents. I spent OTAs and a training camp with the Jets. I look at it like they helped save my career. You know when I signed with the Jets it was really like on a try-out basis almost. Todd Bowles and the trainer helped me get back to my old self health-wise. Bowles’ charisma and energy helped me get that confidence back in myself. Then when they traded me it was like hey everything happens for a reason. I understand the nature of the business so I don’t take anything personal.”

Back in 2016 Bridgewater suffered a horrific leg injury during practice when he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings. It was a non-contact injury that resulted in a torn ACL and other structural damage (featuring a knee dislocation).

Due to the severity of the injury and complications, Bridgewater was set to miss the next 17-19 months of his professional career.

Ultimately he would make a relief appearance at the backend of the 2017 season but only threw two attempts.

That offseason his football future was very much up in the air as an unrestricted free agent. The Jets took a chance on him and he impressed throughout training camp and the preseason.

So much so that the team was able to flip him in a trade to the quarterback-needy New Orleans Saints for a future third-round draft choice.

Despite how good Bridgewater looked, he never really had a chance with the Jets. A month after signing him they selected Sam Darnold with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

All in all, it worked for all sides. The Jets got a third-rounder for a player they signed months before and Bridgewater got a better path to a starting gig with the Saints.

A Better Path to a Jets Upset Over Dolphins

Bridgewater is set to start his first game for his hometown Dolphins because Miami earlier this week ruled out Tua Tagovailoa due to the concussion protocol.

Naturally with the Jets facing a team’s backup quarterback, their chances to win just increased.

However, history is against Gang Green as this classic Jets-Dolphins rivalry hasn’t been much of one in recent times.

Miami has dominated things as of late winning 10 out of the last 12 meetings. The Dolphins haven’t simply earned the wins, they have flexed their muscles outscoring the Jets in those games 277 to 186.