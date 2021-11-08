Jets Fill-in Announces New York Exit After Release: ‘I’m Out!’

The New York Jets made a move on November 8 but before the franchise let the public know, the player announced the news himself on Twitter.

13-year NFL professional Thomas Morstead was released according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero. He added: “Because it’s after the trade deadline, Morstead is subject to waivers. One to watch with some teams in need of an upgrade.”

The #Jets are releasing veteran punter Thomas Morstead, per source. Because it’s after the trade deadline, Morstead is subject to waivers. One to watch with some teams in need of an upgrade. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 8, 2021

Shortly after Pelissero alerted the NFL world, Morstead dropped his thoughts on social media.

Morstead Drops Resume

The long-time New Orleans Saints punter was pretty candid during his departure. He tweeted: “I’m out! I’m so grateful to the Jets for the opportunity to keep living out my dream. I got to show my kids how to persevere through adversity. Can’t ask for much more than that. Also, if my production this season hasn’t already indicated, there is a lot of gas left in the tank. This will be my first time going through the waiver process so Ya’ll keep me posted if a team claims me. The internet finds these things out before we do. #AllGasNoBrakes.”

I’m out!

Y’all keep me posted if a team claims me. The internet finds these things out before we do. 🙏#AllGasNoBrakes pic.twitter.com/DSemSLEDCC — Thomas Morstead (@thomasmorstead) November 8, 2021

The not-so-subtle nudge from Morstead came with a screenshot of the NFL’s top punters in 2021 in terms of pEPA, or expected points added per punt. The wily vet ranked third behind A.J. Cole of the Las Vegas Raiders and Jack Fox of the Detroit Lions, with a pEPA of 0.18. Morstead’s gross punting average was also pretty high, at 48.17 yards per punt with seven downed inside the 20 according to Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press.

He certainly lived up to his career billing during his time with Gang Green, serving as the fill-in for the injured Braden Mann. The 24-year old prospect was a sixth-round pick in 2020 under Joe Douglas, and he was always expected to return once his health improved.

Morstead Praises Mann

The 35-year old Morstead met Mann before joining the Jets. He actually gave the punting phenom his first lesson in the seventh grade according to Jets Twitter and NFL Up.

From teacher to teammate. What a full-circle moment for Thomas Morstead and Braden Mann. 💚 pic.twitter.com/uPbIf2WjQK — NFL Up (@NFLUpOfficial) November 4, 2021

The pair may have been known each other long before they were teammates, but now Mann is destined to transition from student to master. The Texas A&M product was the top punting recruit from his draft class and he’s shown potential with New York.

After a brilliantly efficient preseason, Mann was injured in Week 1 during a collision with Daniel Brown and a Carolina Panthers blitzer. Morstead had kind words for the youngster and the Green & White coaching staff.

“My time with the Jets has been nothing short of excellent. From the start, I understood this to be an opportunity to fill in for a very talented Braden Mann. Jets fans should be excited about his future, and the future of the team and organization. I’m grateful for the opportunity that was provided. Between GM Joe Douglas, Head Coach Robert Saleh, and Special Teams Coach Brant Boyer, the communication and expectations were crystal clear from start to finish. Thanks to all!”

More from Morstead … including high praise for Braden Mann and the #Jets https://t.co/iJYykjJDBY — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) November 8, 2021

The veteran will await the NFL waiver process to see if he’s claimed by another franchise.

