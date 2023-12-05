Longtime NFL Starter Calls out Jets QB Zach Wilson: ‘Cut His A**’

Longtime NFL’er and current WFAN radio host, Tiki Barber, went off on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

In response to a report from The Athletic that said Wilson was “reluctant” to step back into the starting lineup, Barber called it a “puss move” and said Gang Green should “cut his a**” if the report is true.

“It is hard enough just to get here. It is a complete other level to actually have some level of success…and then there is staying here,” Barber explained on “Evan and Tiki.” “And the only way to stay here in the NFL is to go above and beyond, even when it sucks. Whatever they ask you to do, you go do. For Zach Wilson to allegedly have some doubt about wanting to play should invalidate him from being in the NFL. Period. If you’re gonna tell your team – I don’t care how they treated you – if you’re gonna tell the team that employs you, and is trying to give you another opportunity, ‘No thanks,’ you have sacrificed your right to be in this league.”

Robert Saleh Responds to Viral Wilson-Jets Report

Jets head coach Robert Saleh seemed to initially push back on the report when speaking to the media on Monday, December 4.

“Let’s be clear, if he [Wilson] was reluctant to play guys, he wouldn’t be here. I actually coincidentally just got done speaking with him, he came in about a half hour ago. We had a really good conversation. The young man wants the ball, he wants to start, and he believes he’s the best quarterback in the room and the best quarterback for this team,” Saleh explained.

"If he was reluctant to play, he wouldn't be here… the young man wants the ball, he wants to start, and he believes he's the best quarterback in the room and the best quarterback for this team" – Robert Saleh on the reports that Zach Wilson doesn't want to play this Sunday pic.twitter.com/RuG1yHEeAa — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 4, 2023

Although during his radio appearance on “The Michael Kay Show”, Saleh was bluntly asked if he was refuting the report made by The Athletic that Wilson had a reluctance to playing.

“Look I don’t know what conversations are had. These young men have a lot of conversations with one another in the locker room,” Saleh said. “So, is it conceivable that he had a conversation with his teammate? Is it plausible or whatever, yeah I mean I’m not going to say that never happened.”

.@DonLagreca asked #Jets HC Robert Saleh if he’s refuting the @DMRussini, @ZackBlatt report that Zach Wilson had a reluctance to play? ‘Look I don’t know what conversations are had. These young men have a lot of conversations with one another in the locker room.’ 🧐 ‘Is it… pic.twitter.com/bRVdCWvyua — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) December 4, 2023

According to NFL Insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the “Timeline of events we are reporting: Zach Wilson made clear to multiple members of the organization — players, staff, coaches — of his apprehension to start due to perceived injury risk, per sources. The conversations with [Aaron] Rodgers came as a result of Wilson’s shared sentiments with others.”

Timeline of events we are reporting: Zach Wilson made clear to multiple members of the organization — players, staff, coaches — of his apprehension to start due to perceived injury risk, per sources. The conversations with Rodgers came as a result of Wilson’s shared sentiments… — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 4, 2023

Wilson Might Have One More Chance in a Jets Uniform

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said that Wilson is the Jets’ “top choice” to be QB1 ahead of the Week 14 Houston Texans game. However, The Athletic reported that Wilson is “hesitant to step back into the role.”

Saleh pushed back on that revealing that Wilson came to his office on Monday passionately explaining why he should be the QB1 moving forward. Despite those words, Saleh reiterated to the media that he isn’t ready to reveal who his starting quarterback will be this week.

It appears the Jets will reveal that decision coming up on Wednesday during Saleh’s next media availability. The three possible options on the Jets roster are Wilson, Trevor Siemian, and Tim Boyle.

Boyle has started the last two games, but he was benched in the middle of the Atlanta Falcons contest. Siemian played less than a quarter of ball in relief of Boyle, but was unimpressive.

Wilson was originally benched earlier this season for his poor play, but he might give the Jets the best chance to win.