Analyst Disrespects Jets Former First-Round Pick With Absurd Trade Proposal

Most New York Jets fans would agree that Mekhi Becton has a lot to prove in 2022 — whether they have faith in him or not.

The former first-round pick missed almost the entire 2021 season with a knee injury but appears to be taking his health seriously ever since. He started working with nutritionist Ann Claiborne last August before his injury, who ensured ESPN’s Rich Cimini that Becton’s weight is back under 400 pounds heading into OTAs.

Great sign: Mekhi Becton has started working with a nutritionist. #Jets pic.twitter.com/FO43yoEU6D — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) January 17, 2022

The offensive tackle has also been training vigorously with popular OL consultant Duke Manyweather and has even been spotted wearing a “Big Bust” hoodie — a play on his college nickname, the “Big Ticket.”

It’s unclear how things will work out for Becton in 2022 but what is pretty obvious is that the team won’t trade him until they know for sure — and they certainly won’t give him away on a silver platter.

Bleacher Report Suggests Cross-Town Trade

In a recent Bleacher Report article headlined, “1 Trade That Makes Sense for Each Team,” analyst Gary Davenport came up with the “Big Apple Shake-Up” — which made absolutely no sense for the Jets. He wrote:

Let’s say the New York Jets spend the fourth overall pick on one of this year’s elite tackle prospects, whether it’s Ikem Ekwonu of North Carolina State or Alabama’s Evan Neal. It would be a great get for the Jets, but one that creates a logjam at left tackle. Let’s also say the Jets covet a player for the defense like Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner. The Jets pick again at No. 10, but it’s far from a sure thing that Gardner will still be available. Something would have to give—and the answer could lie on the other side of MetLife Stadium. The Giants aren’t likely to move down five spots without receiving a hefty return. But three spots could be easier to stomach—especially if the Jets throw in Mekhi Becton, a mauling 6’7″, 363-pound 2020 first-round pick who might benefit from a move to the right side of the line… The Jets get their guys. The Giants still have two top-10 picks and get some offensive line help.

In other words, Joe Douglas would deal his first-ever first-round selection to move up three spots for a cornerback, which is a position that you could argue the Jets don’t even need in round one.

That would give Gang Green a replacement offensive tackle and an upgrade at CB with their two highly coveted top-10 picks in 2022. No edge rusher, no wide receiver, no Becton — what a nightmare!

And all to pawn off a first-round talent who would probably go and turn his career around with Big Blue.

Oh, by the way, a pre-June 1 Becton trade would also forfeit $5.487 million-plus in dead cap this year and almost $2.744 million in 2023. It would actually cost less money this season to keep him, and since he just turned 23 years old this week, it’s probably smart to give him some more time to prove himself before pulling the plug.

Any Chance the Jets Draft an OT at No. 4?

Is it impossible that the Jets would be open to selecting Ekwonu or Neal? No, Douglas is obsessive about the offensive line and there are still too many question marks to rule it out, but you don’t have to scrap Becton for parts after making the pick.

The guy who probably loses out in that scenario is George Fant, not Becton. Fant has always profiled as a swing tackle and despite his career season in 2021, he’s still a 30-year-old free agent next March.

If Douglas were to draft Ekwonu, think of it more as planning ahead with a premium prospect, rather than moving on from Becton completely. It may not help the roster nearly as much in 2022 but it would provide a phenomenal long-term plan.

The two first-round talents could bookend the Jets’ offensive line for the next decade if all goes well, and Fant would — unfortunately — become an afterthought by the time we reach the new year.

