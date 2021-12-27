2 Jets out for Season as 10-Plus Players Could Be Returning in Week 17

The New York Jets managed to pull off a victory in Week 16 despite missing a plethora of starters and reserves due to various injuries and positive COVID-19 tests.

After the dust settled, the only available day-one starters on offense were Zach Wilson, Michael Carter, George Fant, Connor McGovern and Tyler Kroft. The defense wasn’t much healthier, fielding a bunch of fresh faces at positions like safety and defensive line.

In the end, the Jets managed to survive and from the looks of it, the roster should see a bit of a return to normalcy in Week 17.

Head coach Robert Saleh — who remains quarantined himself — addressed the media virtually on December 27. He started with the new injuries before working his way to the positives.

“McGovern, obviously, had the knee [injury], he’s going to be out. He avoided the ACL but his MCL is not as fortunate, we’re still getting some more detail on the extent of it but he will be out. [Trevon] Wesco, he’s dealing with a knee [injury], he’ll also be out. We’re looking to get Elijah Riley back from concussion protocol, he looks good, and then as far as Elijah Moore and Jamison Crowder, they’re going to be day-to-day this week to see how they respond to their treatment… COVID — alright so we’re getting some guys back — Tanzel Smart, Foley [Fatukasi], Lamar Jackson, [John Franklin-Myers], [Noah] Dawkins, Hamsah [Nasirildeen], [Kenny] Yeboah, it’s looking good for them to get back this week. And then [Sharrod] Neasman, Michael Carter II and Ashtyn Davis hopefully will be a little bit later this week,” Saleh stated at the open.

Shortly after the presser, the Jets did confirm that McGovern and Wesco will be placed on the injured reserve, ending their seasons.

We've placed C Connor McGovern and TE Trevon Wesco on IR. 📰 https://t.co/IIGjLqsess — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 27, 2021

A lot of the players Saleh listed are backups and practice squad members, so ESPN’s Rich Cimini summed up the HC’s comments with some spark notes.

#Jets injury update: Elijah Moore (IR) + Jamison Crowder are day-to-day. Elijah Riley (concussion) expected back. Trevon Wesco (knee) out. 7 players coming off COVID list, including JFM + Foley Fatukasi. 3 more expected later in wk, including Michael Carter II + Ashtyn Davis. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 27, 2021

The key names are certainly Moore, Crowder, JFM, Fatukasi, Carter and the safeties being that the position has been decimated. The rookie out of Ole Miss presents a unique situation for the trainers.

Moore tested positive for COVID-19 while working his way back from a quad injury. Saleh spoke on the potential of the dynamic wide receiver returning against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“He hasn’t been able to do anything because of COVID but at the same time it’s just trying to get into the fieldwork and there’s a lot of things that he has to clear from a protocol standpoint to make sure that leg is where it needs to be,” the Jets HC explained.

As for himself, Saleh noted that he feels “great,” adding: “My numbers have been trending up for a couple of days so hopefully I can get back here within the next day or two.”

Per Brian Costello of the New York Post: “CB Bryce Hall and TE Tyler Kroft are the latest Jets to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list.”

CB Bryce Hall and TE Tyler Kroft are the latest Jets to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) December 27, 2021

The positive tests were announced at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 27.

Jets Current Depth Chart

It can be hard to keep track after the combination of an outbreak and a lengthy injury list but below is the updated position-by-position outlook heading into the final two weeks of the season — assuming the players Saleh mentioned end up returning (an asterisk means the player is on the practice squad).

Quarterback

Healthy: Zach Wilson, Mike White.

COVID-19/reserve: Joe Flacco.

Injured reserve: None.

Running Back

Healthy: Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson, Austin Walter, La’Mical Perine, Nick Bawden (FB).

COVID-19/reserve: None.

Injured reserve: None.

Wide Receiver

Healthy: Keelan Cole, Denzel Mims, Braxton Berrios, Jeff Smith, D.J. Montgomery*, Isaiah Zuber*, Tarik Black*.

COVID-19/reserve: Vyncint Smith*.

Injured reserve: Corey Davis.

Day-to-Day: Elijah Moore, Jamison Crowder.

Tight End

Healthy: Kenny Yeboah, Dan Brown*.

COVID-19/reserve: Tyler Kroft, Ryan Griffin (also out for the season with an injury).

Injured reserve: Trevon Wesco.

Offensive Line

Healthy: George Fant, Morgan Moses, Dan Feeney, Greg Van Roten, Isaiah Williams*, Conor McDermott, Chuma Edoga, Dru Samia*, Grant Hermanns*, Ross Pierschbacher*.

COVID-19/reserve: Alijah Vera-Tucker, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Injured reserve: Mekhi Becton, Connor McGovern, Cameron Clark, Parker Ferguson.

Defensive Line

Healthy: Sheldon Rankins, Foley Fatukasi, John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff, Shaq Lawson, Nathan Shepherd, Kyle Phillips, Tim Ward, Ronald Blair*, Hamilcar Rashed Jr.*, Freedom Akinmoladun*, Tanzel Smart*.

COVID-19/reserve: Jonathan Marshall, Jabari Zuniga*.

Injured reserve: Carl Lawson, Vinny Curry.

Day-to-Day: Quinnen Williams.

Linebacker

Healthy: C.J. Mosley, Quincy Williams, Jarrad Davis, Hamsah Nasirildeen, Noah Dawkins*.

COVID-19/reserve: LaRoy Reynolds*.

Injured reserve: Jamien Sherwood, Blake Cashman.

Cornerback

Healthy: Brandin Echols, Michael Carter II (could return), Javelin Guidry, Isaiah Dunn, Justin Hardee, Rachad Wildgoose, Lamar Jackson*, Ken Webster*.

COVID-19/reserve: Bryce Hall.

Injured reserve: None.

Safety

Healthy: Jason Pinnock, Will Parks, Ashtyn Davis (could return), Sharrod Neasman (could return), Elijah Riley (expected to return), Kai Nacua, Elijah Benton*.

COVID-19/reserve: None.

Injured reserve: Marcus Maye, Lamarcus Joyner, Zane Lewis.

Special Teams

Healthy: Eddy Pineiro, Braden Mann, Thomas Hennessy.

