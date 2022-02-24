Ex-Jets RB Faces 5 New Charges After ‘Alleged August Attack’: Report

Former New York Jets running back Zac Stacy is in the news again.

After a graphic video surfaced of an August 16, 2021 altercation between Stacy and his ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans, the former NFL pro was arrested in Florida on November 18 on two felony charges of “aggravated assault and criminal mischief,” according to TMZ.

Approximately three months later, a new February 23 TMZ report revealed that Stacy is now facing five additional charges from the “alleged August attack on his ex.”

Per court records obtained by TMZ, the latest charges include three counts of misdemeanor domestic violence battery and two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Details of Incidents & Charges

According to New York Post reporters Marjorie Hernandez and Jack Morphet, there is recorded audio of three separate 911 phone calls made by Evans — the first of which is the subject of the five new charges — from August through November of 2021.

The Post reported:

The first 911 call and corresponding police incident report dates back to August, when the couple had an argument about rent money, around the time a messy child custody battle began. Evans said she hid in her bedroom and placed a teary call to 911 on Aug. 16 in which she begged an operator for police to remove Stacy from the house.

The recording quoted Evans, stating, “Domestic dispute. I just need him removed from the house. I don’t need him arrested or anything, I just need him gone. … He’s not armed, nothing like that, just needs to leave.”

The second call was made on September 26, per Hernandez and Morphet:

Evans told the operator Stacy had smacked her across the face. Stacy had brought a baby car seat around to Evans’ home in Oakland Fla. when the pair began arguing about where he was living after she kicked him out in late August.

The Post later noted that “Stacy filed a paternity suit three weeks before the third 911 call, alleging Evans was withholding access to their son.”

The final November 13 call stemmed from the original video that led to Stacy’s arrest.

“He threw me and hit me and looks like he busted my TV, I don’t know… I can’t even remember, I don’t know… He threw his food at my son, at our son,” Evans told the 911 operator, according to the Post.

TMZ released direct quotes from Evans’ restraining order application, which stated: “He physically assaulted me several times because he wanted the money back he gave me for our rent… He punched my legs, slapped me, picked me up by my arms, and threw me into my window, which broke. I had glass in my feet that I removed myself.”

Stacy pleaded not guilty to charges from the November arrest, according to court records obtained by TMZ. They added that there will be a hearing in regards to that case in May 2022.

Stacy’s Football Career

The running back’s NFL career only lasted three seasons and his New York tenure was even shorter — eight games and a stay on the injured reserve after a fractured ankle.

The Vanderbilt product was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round of the 2013 draft. He played two seasons in L.A. before journeying to the east coast.

In total, Stacy accumulated 1,355 rushing yards and 358 receiving yards. He scored 10 combined touchdowns — one as a Jet — and logged 86 first downs. He retired from the league on February 16, 2017.

After different stints in the Canadian Football League and the Alliance of American Football, Stacy has not played professionally since the AAF disbanded in 2019.

