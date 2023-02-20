Proposed Jets Trade Swaps Zach Wilson for $60 Million Pass Catcher

The New York Jets might have an opportunity to turn a problem into a solution this offseason.
NFL information broker Benjamin Allbright recently proposed a trade on Twitter that created a lot of buzz:
Denver Broncos receive: quarterback Zach Wilson and wide receiver Denzel Mims
New York Jets receive: wide receiver Courtland Sutton and a 2024 fourth-round draft choice
A Jets-Broncos Trade Is so Crazy It Just Might Work
On Monday, February 19 the Jets hired Zach Azzanni as their new wide receiver coach. He replaces Miles Austin who was originally suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy and was ultimately let go by the Gang Green organization.
That new coaching connection spurred a lot of speculation about what Broncos players could follow their old coach to New York.
A big name that has had some “buzz” according to Lindsay Jones of The Ringer is Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton.
“There’s been some buzz around in Denver [that] Sutton could get traded. His name has been buzzing around a little bit as a guy who could maybe get moved.”
The 27-year-old wideout still has three more years left on the $60.8 million contract he signed in November of 2021.
If the Jets decide to move on from veteran Corey Davis this offseason, Sutton would be a natural replacement.
He would bring massive size to the position at 6-foot-4, 216 pounds. The Jets lack that sort of physical presence in the room and it would complement the smaller shiftier guys like Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore.
What would it cost?
Zach Wilson hasn’t shown enough to stop the bust label from being thrown around in the New York tabloids. While Denzel Mims is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and his journey has been a bumpy one.
General manager Joe Douglas would have a chance to pull off arguably one of his best trades ever with this potential move.
He could turn two disappointing players into a usable asset on day three of the NFL draft and get a viable star to add to the offense. This would be the ultimate win-win.
Jets Fans React to the Potential Broncos Trade
A Jets fan had perhaps the best response to this saying “build the statue if he pulled that off.”
NYJ Matt on Twitter had a hilarious response using a video of a guy throwing another fully grown man into a suitcase. He said this would be Joe Douglas if he “received this trade offer.”
A Denver Broncos fan called the trade “awful” and said if his team actually went through with it he would have to “seriously reconsider my fanhood.”
Jets content creator Joe Caporoso didn’t waste any time saying, “I’d say yes to this deal in less than a second.”
One fan even volunteered to drive the two Jets to “Mile High” if this deal transpired.
Brandyn Pokrass doesn’t believe Douglas would hesitate if this offer came across his desk.
Another fan said bluntly, “sign me the f*** up.”
Another thing Jets fans would sign up for in this hypothetical scenario is the caveat to it all. Allbright said this was if the Jets already secured the services of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
This would provide one of the better trios at wideout in all of football if it came to fruition.