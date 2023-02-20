Proposed Jets Trade Swaps Zach Wilson for $60 Million Pass Catcher

The New York Jets might have an opportunity to turn a problem into a solution this offseason.

NFL information broker Benjamin Allbright recently proposed a trade on Twitter that created a lot of buzz:

Denver Broncos receive: quarterback Zach Wilson and wide receiver Denzel Mims

New York Jets receive: wide receiver Courtland Sutton and a 2024 fourth-round draft choice

Hypothetical: The Jets get Rodgers. Trade: Zach Wilson

Denzel Mims For Courtland Sutton

2024 4th Who says no…? — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) February 21, 2023

A Jets-Broncos Trade Is so Crazy It Just Might Work

On Monday, February 19 the Jets hired Zach Azzanni as their new wide receiver coach. He replaces Miles Austin who was originally suspended for violating the league’s gambling policy and was ultimately let go by the Gang Green organization.

Per source. Zach Azzanni has been hired by the New York Jets as WR coach, per source. Got some help from Jets' OC Nathaniel Hackett. Azzanni's 7th season as NFL WR coach. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 20, 2023

That new coaching connection spurred a lot of speculation about what Broncos players could follow their old coach to New York.

A big name that has had some “buzz” according to Lindsay Jones of The Ringer is Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton.

“There’s been some buzz around in Denver [that] Sutton could get traded. His name has been buzzing around a little bit as a guy who could maybe get moved.”

According to @bylindsayhjones on an appearance with @TheAthletic Podcast Discussing #Broncos WR Courtland Sutton: “there’s been some buzz around in Denver could Sutton get traded… his name has been buzzing around a little bit as a guy who could maybe get moved.” pic.twitter.com/BdtHss5Z4b — Nick Kendell 🏔 (@NickKendellMHH) February 20, 2023

The 27-year-old wideout still has three more years left on the $60.8 million contract he signed in November of 2021.

If the Jets decide to move on from veteran Corey Davis this offseason, Sutton would be a natural replacement.

He would bring massive size to the position at 6-foot-4, 216 pounds. The Jets lack that sort of physical presence in the room and it would complement the smaller shiftier guys like Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore.

What would it cost?

Zach Wilson hasn’t shown enough to stop the bust label from being thrown around in the New York tabloids. While Denzel Mims is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and his journey has been a bumpy one.

General manager Joe Douglas would have a chance to pull off arguably one of his best trades ever with this potential move.

He could turn two disappointing players into a usable asset on day three of the NFL draft and get a viable star to add to the offense. This would be the ultimate win-win.

Jets Fans React to the Potential Broncos Trade

A Jets fan had perhaps the best response to this saying “build the statue if he pulled that off.”

Unload Zach and Denzel get an upgrade at WR in Sutton and a 4th as well that would be the most Joe Douglas trade ever lol build the statue if he pulled that off https://t.co/82eXgKTXGT — Yours Truly (@Justin_is_Gross) February 21, 2023

NYJ Matt on Twitter had a hilarious response using a video of a guy throwing another fully grown man into a suitcase. He said this would be Joe Douglas if he “received this trade offer.”

Joe Douglas to the boys if he received this trade offer pic.twitter.com/X5fUyeSxm1 https://t.co/1BXXwC0Ppt — NYJ Matt (@NYJ_Matt) February 21, 2023

A Denver Broncos fan called the trade “awful” and said if his team actually went through with it he would have to “seriously reconsider my fanhood.”

This is an awful trade and if Denver were to take it, I’d seriously reconsider my fanhood https://t.co/3oUll1SWEz — Braeden Quanticus Fitzgerald IV (@broncozfan623) February 21, 2023

Jets content creator Joe Caporoso didn’t waste any time saying, “I’d say yes to this deal in less than a second.”

I’d say yes to this deal in less than a second https://t.co/cItEIzxRPi — Joe Caporoso (@JCaporoso) February 21, 2023

One fan even volunteered to drive the two Jets to “Mile High” if this deal transpired.

I’ll drive Zach and Denzel to Mile High https://t.co/IJf0wD8rVx — Stephen Zantz (@szantz) February 21, 2023

Brandyn Pokrass doesn’t believe Douglas would hesitate if this offer came across his desk.

I don’t think Douglas hesitates if he gets this offer😂 https://t.co/FGUHODfTL0 — Brandyn Pokrass (@BPok24) February 21, 2023

Another fan said bluntly, “sign me the f*** up.”

Sign me the fuck up https://t.co/1rETopY2Oo — Tony (@Not40oztotony) February 21, 2023

Another thing Jets fans would sign up for in this hypothetical scenario is the caveat to it all. Allbright said this was if the Jets already secured the services of veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

This would provide one of the better trios at wideout in all of football if it came to fruition.