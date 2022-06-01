Jets’ Zach Wilson Spends Memorial Day Weekend With 3 Teammates [LOOK]

As the calendar flips to June 1, the football fan in us looks ahead to mandatory minicamp and the eventual season that will follow after the summer.

We also try and settle back into a work week after a fun Memorial Day Weekend to close out May. The New York Jets were off for the holiday as well and unattached quarterback Zach Wilson spent the time with three teammates.

Wilson & the Boys

It may not shock you to find out that the Jets QB was with wide receiver Braxton Berrios this weekend. The two have become very close over the past year and a half. In fact, you might say there is a “bromance” that has formed between the two.

Of course, Berrios is already spoken for by his model girlfriend, Sophia Culpo — who shared photos from the weekend on social media.

It wasn’t just Wilson and Berrios who got together though. Tight end C.J. Uzomah joined them for some shenanigans back at their getaway pad.

The crew played games including the popular cellphone party app, “Heads Up!” According to Jaclyn Hendricks of the New York Post.

One more teammate joined them later on for a holiday “cookout,” fan-favorite offensive lineman Dan Feeney, who appears to be a good time all the time. One final photo from Culpo showed the entire crew feasting on an outdoor deck.

Aside from Culpo and each teammate’s significant other, there appeared to be one or two female friends present — so Wilson wasn’t just the seventh wheel — but the young quarterback still appears comfortable remaining single after breaking up with high school sweetheart Abbey Gile.

It’s unclear where Wilson and Gile stand but for the moment, the 22-year-old is focused on football, and that’s music to Jets fans’ ears.

