Zach Wilson’s NJ Home for Sale; ‘Days Are Numbered’ With Jets

Zach Wilson already has one foot out the door.

The New York Jets quarterback “has put his Morris County townhouse on the market for nearly $1 million,” the New York Post confirmed.

Rich Cimini of ESPN said on social media that Wilson’s “days are numbered” with the green and white.

Top Photos of Wilson’s House for Sale

The asking price for Wilson’s home is $950,000.

According to the New York Post, it is a “three-bedroom, two-bath condo that includes a master bedroom with a bathroom that has ensuite bath & custom walk-in closets plus convenient bedroom level laundry with washer & dryer included.”

The home was built in 2021 and it, “includes designer center island kitchen open to living room with gas fireplace and includes quality cabinetry, quartz countertops, upgraded kitchen sinks & high end stainless steel appliances,” per Compass.

The house has been on the market for over a week. It’s a multi-floor unit with a townhouse interior and pets are allowed on the premises, according to the Realtor listing.

NFL Teams Have Had Trade Talks About Wilson

CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones revealed on social media that the Denver Broncos “have discussed” Wilson as a trade option.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic said, “The young quarterback trade market has been active” this offseason.

He confirmed the Jones report saying “Some teams have had conversations about Wilson but there hasn’t been any real pursuit. He doesn’t carry much value at the moment.”

Jason Fitzgerald of Over The Cap said on X previously Twitter, “It feels like the Jets were 1 year too late in trying to trade Wilson.”

He explained that the green and white is “probably going to have to eat” $3 million of his salary “to get him in line with” these other young quarterback salaries that have been traded “assuming anyone wants him.”

Rich Cimini of ESPN believes two possible landing spots for Wilson were filled this week.

The Arizona Cardinals acquired Desmond Ridder from the Atlanta Falcons. Cimini said Arizona, “always seemed to be a realistic possibility” for Wilson as a trade destination this offseason.

While the Seattle Seahawks acquired Sam Howell which filled another chair, per Cimini.

Sam Howell traded to the Seahawks. Another chair filled. https://t.co/GUE6DLcQyt — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 14, 2024

The longer the Jets wait, the fewer amount of spots that will be available for Wilson. If worst comes to worst, New York could release Wilson outright.

The Jets would experience zero cap benefits from that maneuver. Plus it would be an embarrassing egg on the face for an organization that originally invested the No. 2 overall pick in him in 2021.

Knowing there is no real benefit to ditching him, the Jets will likely hold onto Wilson hoping a new team emerges as a fit. The only thing that could change this dynamic is if Wilson were to make a stink once the team gathers for voluntary OTAs coming up in April.