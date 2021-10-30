Jets Insider Reveals Decision on Zach Wilson’s Injury Status

Whether you’re a part of the Mike White camp or the Joe Flacco one, it may not matter for long after the recent Zach Wilson injury update.

The rookie suffered a sprained PCL in his knee during Week 7, and experts around the league had the second overall pick slated as a shoo-in for the injured reserve — which would guarantee a minimum three-week absence.

That would have set up Wilson for either a Week 11 home return against the Miami Dolphins, or a Week 12 worst-case scenario in Houston. After recent news, it appears the BYU product could be back even sooner.

Wilson Will Not Be Placed on Injured Reserve

The Athletic’s Connor Hughes announced the news via Twitter.

Source: After assessing him this week, the #Jets have decided NOT to place Zach Wilson on injured reserve. Believe there is a chance he can play vs #Bills — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 30, 2021

“Source: After assessing him this week, the Jets have decided NOT to place Zach Wilson on injured reserve. Believe there is a chance he can play vs Bills.”

The Week 10 matchup against Buffalo will be a home game at MetLife Stadium, and if the rookie plays, it will be the first time he faces off against Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen. If there was no shot at Wilson playing this game, they would have freed up a roster spot by placing him on IR.

Flacco Trade Continues to Confuse





"I'm Excited About It" | QB Joe Flacco Media Availability | The New York Jets | NFL QB Joe Flacco speaks to the media on Friday, October 29, 2021. Subscribe to the New York Jets YT Channel: bit.ly/2KRtBJd For more Jets NFL Action: bit.ly/2rkCbal #NewYorkJets #Jets #NFL For more Jets action: newyorkjets.com/ 2021-10-29T20:03:03Z

Personally, I was of the belief that this trade made no sense from the get-go. Yes, the Jets could have used a veteran mentor at the start of the season but after a 1-5 start and a Wilson injury, it feels too little too late. They also brought Josh Johnson into the building to play that exact role.

Then there’s Flacco, who has made it clear that he’s not too interested in being a glorified teacher. In a recent press conference, he said: “That’s always the conversation and I’m never trying to be that guy that’s, I don’t know — I don’t want to say any curse words up here but — I don’t necessarily see veteran players as always being the best mentors and that’s probably including myself, but yes, when it comes down to it I’m a team guy… whatever my role is at this point I’m going to do it.”

Flacco said he has thought about going into coaching after done playing. But … “I have zero interest in it.” Adds sometimes vet players don’t make great mentors. He will embrace that role if that’s what #Jets need. Implies he feels he was brought here to play in short term — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) October 29, 2021

That doesn’t sound like the type of vet that’s interested in developing the youth. “I mean I do see myself — I think I see myself playing here at some point in the next couple of weeks,” stated Flacco earlier in the presser.

Not so fast. If Wilson does return in Week 10, reporter DJ Bien-Aime explained why the Jets may have just traded a sixth-round pick for a benchwarmer.

Idk if we see Flacco next week since it’s a short week. https://t.co/lkHfPCeLaT — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) October 30, 2021

“[I don’t know] if we see Flacco next week since it’s a short week,” voiced Bien-Aime. Gang Green is slated to face the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football in Week 9, leaving the former Super Bowl champion with only seven days to prepare (from Friday) — and even fewer practices.

This deal reeked of desperation from the start and now it all but confirms that Joe Douglas panicked after the Wilson injury and the New England Patriots blowout. White will get the call for now but it’s clear that the BYU product is still the future.

