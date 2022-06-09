Knicks Discussing Reunion With NY Legend, Future Hall of Famer: Report

Lowering one’s expectations can be a rough experience for an NBA fan, especially if your team flopped as a potential contender. Such is the reality for the New York Knicks faithful after Julius Randle and his crew went from making the playoffs as a top-four seed in 2021 to winning 37 games and missing the postseason entirely the following year.

Visions of Donovan Mitchell and Jaylen Brunson may be dancing in fans’ heads but there’s a strong chance the club will remain in something of a holding pattern next season. With big money coming off the books and an intriguing free agent class on the way, 2023 is where it’s really at for the Knicks.

In other words, the time is nigh to embrace a bit of mediocrity.

That’s not to say that 2022-23 will be a lost year, though. There’s development to be done, incremental improvements to be made and, apparently, there could even be an incredible farewell tour for a certain Knicks legend to enjoy.

Namely, New York native and 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony.

Knicks Have Pondered a Carmelo Anthony Return

Play

CARMELO ANTHONY | 75 Stories 💎 Carmelo Anthony is 1 of the NBA's most prolific scorers ever, a 10-time All-Star, a 6-time All-NBA performer and a 4-time Team USA member. Stream More Live Games With NBA LEAGUE PASS: app.link.nba.com/e/subscribe_now Subscribe to the NBA: on.nba.com/2JX5gSN 2022-04-06T12:00:20Z

On Thursday, the New York Post‘s Marc Berman pleaded his case for Anthony to make his return to the Big Apple, nearly five years after the team traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, he’s not the only one considering the possibility. Per the longtime Knicks insider, people within the organization are, too.

“According to a source, Knicks brass has had internal conversations about Anthony,” Berman wrote, “though more pressing concerns about how to rebuild a franchise that’s missed the playoffs eight of the past nine years have taken precedence.”

The 38-year-old Anthony had a solid year for the LA Lakers in 2021-22, averaging 13.3 points and 4.2 boards per outing while connecting on 37.5% of his triples.

Alas, the Lake Show was even more of a hot mess than what we saw at MSG this year. And, as noted by Berman, Rose and the Knicks actually made a play to bring Anthony home last offseason. So, now could be the perfect time to rekindle that old flame.

Anthony, who spent parts of seven seasons with New York from 2011 to 2017, will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Get all the latest Knicks news, analysis and viral content! Follow the Heavy on Knicks Facebook page!

Follow Heavy on Knicks!

Berman Makes the Case

In Berman’s eyes, bringing Anthony back into the fold would be the “sexy and bold” move needed to get the fans hyped for what may otherwise be a ho-hum affair for the Knicks. However, the signing would be more than just a PR move — Carmelo has a lot to offer the team’s young guns.

Wrote Berman:

Over the course of 19 NBA seasons, Anthony has learned all the do’s and don’ts. Who better than Anthony to tutor RJ Barrett on how to handle being a star player in New York? And wouldn’t someone who has lasted as long as he has because of his love of the game, not just his talent, be a positive influence on youngsters such as Immanuel Quickley, fellow Brooklynite Obi Toppin and Cam Reddish, the enigma who plays Anthony’s position at combo forward?

Maybe so.

READ NEXT: