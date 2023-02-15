Knicks Coach Makes Eye-Raising Comparison After Josh Hart Outburst

We’re just two games into Josh Hart’s New York Knicks tenure and, already, the trade bringing him to the Big Apple looks like a home run shot. Essentially, team president Leon Rose turned a banished player in Cam Reddish and a future pick into a heavy rotation baller with legit two-way prowess.

Coming into Wednesday’s road bout with the Atlanta Hawks, the 27-year-old Hart was averaging 19.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.5 steals per contest while shooting 65% from the field. Moreover, the Knicks have outscored opponents by 29.4 points per 100 possessions when he has been on the court.

It’s an extremely small sample size, to be sure, but the Knicks have to be pleased with the returns so far.

If you ask Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau, though, he might tell you he saw it all coming. Amid Hart’s NYC explosion, Thibodeau dropped a comparison to one of the best players he has ever coached in describing the new Knick’s energy and output on the hardwood.

Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau Compares Recent Trade Acquisition Josh Hart to Jimmy Butler

Before joining the Knicks, Thibodeau coached current Miami Heat cornerstone and six-time NBA All-Star Jimmy Butler for a number of years (during his runs with the Chicago Bulls and the Minnesota Timberwolves).

And following Monday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets — a game in which Hart scored a season-high 27 points on 10-of-14 shooting — Thibodeau likened Hart’s presence and on-court impact to that of his old fave.

“Watching Jimmy in college, and the things he did at Marquette, Josh reminded me of that,” Thibodeau said, via HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. “The things that [Hart] did at Villanova, there’s just something about him. Those types of players, they give your team heart, they give your team toughness, and that goes a long way.”

Clearly, Hart has rediscovered some of that old mojo in the Big Apple, as he has now played a key role in back-to-back impressive wins.

Hart Has Big Feelings on Jalen Brunson’s Performance Since Joining the Knicks

Hart may be the shiny, new thing that the Knicks faithful are fawning over right now, but Jalen Brunson has been the man all season long, logging a 26-6-4 line and helping New York climb back into the thick of the playoff race after a woeful 2021-22 campaign. However, Brunson was at his ever-loving best versus Brooklyn, dropping a 40-point bomb to key the victory.

In the wake of that performance, Hart couldn’t help but marvel at what Brunson has managed to achieve since joining the Knicks.

“I knew he would have a long career in the NBA, but I didn’t think it was gonna be how he’s playing now… He’s someone who should be an All-Star, and he’s playing at an All-Star level,” Hart said after the win over the Nets, via SportsNet New York.

“It’s amazing to see, just because I know the work he puts in. But more importantly, he’s a great person. He’s a heck of a kid. He’s respectful. He’s a leader. He’s everything you want in your leader, as someone you wanna build your franchise around.”