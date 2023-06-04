Knicks Floated as Free Agency Landing Spot for Phoenix Suns’ Wing

The New York Knicks will enter the NBA Free Agency period armed with the Non-Taxpayer Mid-Level exception, worth around $12.2 million.

According to an Eastern Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy on Sports Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, one player who the Knicks front office could target with their MLE is Phoenix Suns wing, Torrey Craig.

“They will have some room to work, money-wise, because they have a full MLE,” The executive said. “Someone like Torrey Craig in Phoenix, he is a solid 3-and-D guy, a veteran they can afford who would not use the full MLE.”

Torrey Craig lost a tooth on this play after colliding with Giannis 😳 pic.twitter.com/bj9tSsoJcT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 15, 2023

Craig, 32, participated in 74 games for the Phoenix Suns this past season, with 60 of them coming as a starter. During his time on the court, the three-and-d wing posted a statline of 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 51.8% from two-point range and 39.5% from three.

Knicks Being Linked With a String of Talent

After an impressive season that saw the Knicks return to the playoffs, the franchise finds itself being linked with multiple upcoming free agents, along with some star names who could be available via trade.

Players such as Kristaps Porzingis, Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, and even Paul George have all been mentioned in the media over the past few weeks. Part of the reason so many are expecting the Knicks to make a big swing is because of their success this season.

The New York Knicks are monitoring Joel Embiid’s situation in Philadelphia, per @espn_macmahon “They’ve looked at that situation in Philly and there's been a hope in New York that stuff in Philly will go haywire to the point where Embiid will ask out.” 👀 (Via Hoop Collective) pic.twitter.com/yjUF1msujA — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 1, 2023

However, the fact that New York also has a plethora of future draft picks and multiple young and upcoming players make them prime candidates to take advantage of a team that is hitting the reset button.

As such, we should expect a busy offseason as far as the rumor mill is concerned – and most Knicks fans will likely be hoping one or two of the rumors turn out to be true.

Kristaps Porzingis Labels Knicks His ‘First Love’

During a June 1 appearance on the Ariel Helwani Show, former Knicks draft pick, Kristaps Porzingis spoke about his time with the Knickerbockers, noting how the team and the city were ‘like his first love.’

“That was like my first love, the city of New York. Playing in [Madison Square Garden], so of course I have not the best feeling when I get so much hate but, as I said, [the relationship is] better,” Porzingis said. “Of course, I can understand now how the fans could feel that way or how they viewed me at that time and then I asked for a trade and I get painted as the villain. But it is what it is.”

During his career with the Knicks, Porzingis played in 186 games over three seasons, averaging 17.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 46.7% from two-point range and 36.1% from deep.

During a May 31 edition of the Knicks Film School Podcast, SNY’s Ian Begley shared his thoughts on a potential reunion with Porzingis, noting how it wouldn’t shock him to see the teams former star return to where his NBA career began.

