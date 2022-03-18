Knicks Cut Injury-Plagued Big Man, Add 22-Year-Old Wing

More than three years have passed since the New York Knicks pulled the plug on the Kristaps Porzingis era by dealing the former All-Star to Dallas. Nevertheless, some fans continue to hold ill will toward him for how it all ended.

Having said that, even the orneriest among the Knicks faithful would — or, at least, should — admit that the Unicorn’s offensive skill set was something to behold; an ideal collection of talents for a modern NBA big.

That’s precisely why it was so enticing when the club signed Luka Samanic to a two-way deal in October.

A first-round pick of the Spurs in 2019, the 6-foot-11 center may not have been on the level of New York’s old cornerstone, but he had shown flashes in Spain, Slovenia and even in the Alamo City of being similarly capable as both an inside and outside threat.

So, bringing him into the fold and developing him seemed like a winning play for team president Leon Rose.

However, just five months and one day after Samanic put pen to paper, Rose and Co. have already decided to shut down the whole operation.

Knicks Waive Samanic





Play



Luka Samanic Gets New Career-High with 36 PTS in Knicks Win BRIDGEPORT, CT – December 3, 2021 – The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, were led by six players in double-figures and handled the College Park Skyhawks, 121-117, Friday night at Webster Bank Arena. Westchester has won its last two games. 2021-12-04T04:27:43Z

Per a Thursday announcement, Samanic has been waived by the Knicks, ending his run in the Big Apple before he even got a chance to suit up for the team.

Given his offensive potential and the way in which he performed for New York’s G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, one might be inclined to say it’s a surprising outcome for the 22-year-old Croatian. Alas, Samanic was never really able to gain a foothold in the Knicks organization.

The big man was named G League Player of the Week on December 7 after averaging 30.0 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists over a three-game stretch. And in seven total Showcase Cup games, he logged an impressive 28-10-3 line.

Unfortunately, a nasty bout with plantar fasciitis has kept him out of Westchester’s lineup since January 5, when he appeared in his only regular-season game.

New York Adding Feron Hunt





Play



Feron Hunt Scores 30 Points- Highlights vs. Salt Lake City Stars The NBA G League is the NBA's official minor league. Fans can get a glimpse at the players, coaches and officials competing to ascend to the NBA's rank. With 41 percent of players on start-of-season NBA rosters boasting NBA G League experience when the 2021-22 season tipped off in October, the NBA G League YouTube… 2022-03-09T03:51:23Z

The Knicks didn’t wait long to fill Samanic’s old spot. As reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the team has agreed to a two-way pact with 22-year-old forward Feron Hunt, who has been playing with the Texas Legends this season.

In 27 G League games, Hunt has averaged 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and one block while shooting 55.2% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range.

The 6-foot-8, 195-pounder went undrafted in 2021 following a three-year collegiate run at SMU. After spending his summer league with the Mavericks, the club inked him to an Exhibit 10 contract, waiving him shortly thereafter. He later signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Pelicans, but never appeared in a game for the team.

