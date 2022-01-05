Thirty Is Twice as Nice in Knicks’ Skid-Snapping Win

With just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter of the New York Knicks‘ Tuesday night tilt with the Indiana Pacers, fans could already feel the big choke coming. After RJ Barrett had dropped 24 first-half points and helped his team build a 12-point lead, the score was suddenly level at 70.

Just like that, the Knicks were staring a three-game losing streak right in the face.

On this night though, New York’s star duo was determined to snap the skid. Barrett finished the night with a game-high 32 points while a returning Julius Randle chipped in with 30 points of his own,16 rebounds and four assists to pace the Knicks to a 104-94 win over the Pacers.

It was an important effort for the Knicks, who are desperately seeking to make up some ground in the Eastern Conference.

Randle Makes an Early Return

The game marked the first time that Randle had taken the court since he was put into health and safety protocols on December 30.

Under the league’s old guidelines, he would have had to remain in quarantine for at least 10 days. Now, though, vaccinated and asymptomatic players can resume basketball activities after just five days or with the return of two negative PCR tests. As a result, he was only out of the Knicks’ lineup for two games before he cleared protocols on Tuesday.

While having a night like Randle’s in a comeback effort would be good by anyone’s standard, it was especially important for the big man. In his last two games before hitting the Covid list, Randle averaged just nine points on 7-of-31 shooting (and 1-of-8 from deep).

Along the way, the Knicks were outscored by 25 points in his 64 minutes on the hardwood.

At the time, Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau indicated that his starting power forward had been “nicked up.” Clearly, that wasn’t the case against Indy, which was outscored by 12 points when Randle was on the floor.

Knicks Get Some Good News on Kemba Walker

There has been a level of concern recently about the state of Kemba Walker’s knee, and rightfully so. After his surprising, late-December resurgence, the four-time All-Star logged back-to-back duds, and has since been held out of three straight games.

However, it appears as though Walker won’t require surgery and, after a bit of rest, will likely be able to return to the lineup.

“Yeah, it came back positive, so just general soreness,’’ Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of testing done on Walker’s knee, via the New York Post. “So, it’ll be day-to-day. We want everything to calm down with him.”

In 24 games this season, Walker is averaging 13.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per contest. He has also hit on 40.3% of his attempts from behind the arc.

