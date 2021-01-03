NFL Playoff Bracket 2021: NFC & AFC Wild Card Games

The NFL playoff bracket has plenty of blank spots heading into the final few games of Week 17. There are seven playoff spots still up for grabs heading into the regular-season finale.

The postseason bracket will look much different in 2021 thanks to the playoff expansion which gives an additional team to each conference. A total of 14 teams will make the playoffs prompting six Wild Card Weekend matchups creating two additional games in the opening round. It also means the No. 2 seeds no longer have a first-round bye and instead will open their postseason run on Wild Card Weekend.

Despite already securing a playoff berth, the Buccaneers opted to play their starters as they attempted to earn the best possible seed. Star receiver Mike Evans sustained a knee injury putting his playoff status in doubt. The Buccaneers could also be without standout linebacker Devin White who is on the COVID list.

It just one example of the dilemma many teams face who have already made the postseason. Teams often do not want to risk injuries to key players but also do not wish to head into the playoffs on a down note.

Here is a look at the current NFL playoff bracket for the AFC and NFC. We will continue to update the matchups as more Week 17 games are completed.

NFL Playoff Bracket 2021: AFC & NFC

Here is a look at the NFL playoff bracket heading into Week 17. We will update the matchups as games are completed. The NFL playoff matchups are reseeded after each round so the top seeds face the lowest remaining seeds. Only the No. 1 seed in each conference will earn a first-round bye.

NFC AFC 7 Bears 7 Browns 2 Saints 2 Bills 5 Buccaneers 5 Dolphins 1 Packers 1 Chiefs 4 Washington 4 Titans 6 Rams 6 Ravens 3 Seahawks 3 Steelers

NFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Packers* 12 3 0 2. Saints* 11 4 0 3. Seahawks* 11 4 0 4. Washington 6 9 0 5. Buccaneers* 10 5 0 6. Rams 9 6 0 7. Bears 8 7 0 8. Cardinals 8 7 0 9. Cowboys 6 9 0 10. Giants 5 10 0

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top seed gets a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

No. 7 Chicago Bears vs. No. 2 New Orleans Saints

No. 6 L.A. Rams vs. No. 3 Seattle Seahawks

No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. No. 4 Washington Football Team

Bye: No. 1 Green Bay Packers

NFC Wild Card Standings

Thanks to playoff expansion, the top three teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a postseason spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Buccaneers 10 5 0 2. Rams 9 6 0 3. Bears 8 7 0 4. Cardinals 8 7 0 5. Cowboys 6 9 0 6. Giants 5 10 0

AFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the postseason if the playoffs started today. The top seed gets a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

TEAM W L T 1. Chiefs* 14 1 0 2. Bills* 12 3 0 3. Steelers* 12 3 0 4. Titans 10 5 0 5. Dolphins 10 5 0 6. Ravens 10 5 0 7. Browns 10 5 0 8. Colts 10 5 0

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.

No. 7 Cleveland Browns vs. No. 2 Buffalo Bills

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 5 Miami Dolphins vs. No. 4 Tennessee Titans

Bye: No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (Clinched)

AFC Wild Card Standings

The top three teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Dolphins 10 5 0 2. Ravens 10 5 0 3. Browns 10 5 0 4. Colts 10 5 0

