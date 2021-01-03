NFL Playoff Schedule 2021: Wild Card Games, Dates & Times for NFC-AFC

The NFL playoff schedule has yet to be set, but we do know a few things about the upcoming slate of games. We will be updating this page throughout the day as the full playoff schedule is announced and AFC-NFC postseason matchups are set.
The NFL playoffs get started on Saturday, January 9 with the first of two straight days of triple-header action. The playoff expansion means there are two extra games on Wild Card Weekend than has previously been the case. Kansas City locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but things are much more complicated in the NFC where Seattle, New Orleans and Green Bay all have a chance at the top spot.
There is more incentive than ever before to be the No. 1 seed as they will be the only two teams with a first-round bye this postseason. Patrick Mahomes admitted that history is on the Chiefs’ side when it comes to their ability to play one less game to once again reach the Super Bowl.
“It’s one of your goals when you go into the season,” Mahomes said of securing the No. 1 seed, per ESPN. “If you look at the history of that bye week, usually it’s a good thing for teams trying to make a championship run.”
For the first time in the current playoff format, the No. 2 seeds will play during Wild Card Weekend as they will be without a bye week. Things may be clear at the top but the Browns, Ravens, Titans, Dolphins and Colts are all fighting for the final four AFC postseason spots.
Here is a look at the projected NFL playoff schedule, per FBSSChedules.com
NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL
|Sat., Jan. 9, 2021
|AFC-NFC Wild Card Teams
|1:05 p.m. TBD
|Sat., Jan. 9, 2021
|AFC-NFC Wild Card Teams
|4:40 p.m. TBD
|Sat., Jan. 9, 2021
|AFC-NFC Wild Card Teams
|8:15 p.m. TBD
|Sun., Jan. 10, 2021
|AFC-NFC Wild Card Teams
|1:05 p.m. TBD
|Sun., Jan. 10, 2021
|AFC-NFC Wild Card Teams
|4:40 p.m. CBS
|Sun., Jan. 10, 2021
|AFC-NFC Wild Card Teams
|8:15 p.m. NBC
NFL Playoff Divisional Round: AFC-NFC Matchups
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL
|Sat., Jan. 16, 2021
|AFC-NFC TBD
|TBD
|Sat., Jan. 16, 2021
|AFC-NFC TBD
|TBD
|Sun., Jan. 17, 2021
|AFC-NFC TBD
|TBD
|Sun., Jan. 17, 2021
|AFC-NFC TBD
|TBD
NFC-AFC Championship Games
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL
|Sun., Jan. 24, 2021
|NFC Championship Game
|3:05 p.m. FOX
|Sun., Jan. 24, 2021
|AFC Championship Game
|6:40 p.m. CBS
Super Bowl 2021: Date, Time & TV Channel
|DATE
|MATCHUP
|TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL
|Sun., Feb. 7, 2021
|TBD
|6:30 p.m. CBS
NFL Playoff Teams 2021
Here is a list of the NFL teams that have clinched a postseason berth heading into Week 17.
|TEAMS
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Buffalo Bills
|Green Bay Packers
|New Orleans Saints
|Seattle Seahawks
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC Playoff Matchups
Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top seed gets a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
No. 7 Chicago Bears vs. No. 2 New Orleans Saints
No. 6 L.A. Rams vs. No. 3 Seattle Seahawks
No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. No. 4 Washington Football Team
Bye: No. 1 Green Bay Packers
AFC Playoff Matchups
Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups heading into Week 17.
No. 7 Cleveland Browns vs. No. 2 Buffalo Bills
No. 6 Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers
No. 5 Miami Dolphins vs. No. 4 Tennessee Titans
Bye: No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (Clinched)
