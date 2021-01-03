NFL Playoff Schedule 2021: Wild Card Games, Dates & Times for NFC-AFC

The NFL playoff schedule has yet to be set, but we do know a few things about the upcoming slate of games. We will be updating this page throughout the day as the full playoff schedule is announced and AFC-NFC postseason matchups are set.

The NFL playoffs get started on Saturday, January 9 with the first of two straight days of triple-header action. The playoff expansion means there are two extra games on Wild Card Weekend than has previously been the case. Kansas City locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but things are much more complicated in the NFC where Seattle, New Orleans and Green Bay all have a chance at the top spot.

There is more incentive than ever before to be the No. 1 seed as they will be the only two teams with a first-round bye this postseason. Patrick Mahomes admitted that history is on the Chiefs’ side when it comes to their ability to play one less game to once again reach the Super Bowl.

“It’s one of your goals when you go into the season,” Mahomes said of securing the No. 1 seed, per ESPN. “If you look at the history of that bye week, usually it’s a good thing for teams trying to make a championship run.”

For the first time in the current playoff format, the No. 2 seeds will play during Wild Card Weekend as they will be without a bye week. Things may be clear at the top but the Browns, Ravens, Titans, Dolphins and Colts are all fighting for the final four AFC postseason spots.

Here is a look at the projected NFL playoff schedule, per FBSSChedules.com

NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule

DATE MATCHUP TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Sat., Jan. 9, 2021 AFC-NFC Wild Card Teams 1:05 p.m. TBD Sat., Jan. 9, 2021 AFC-NFC Wild Card Teams 4:40 p.m. TBD Sat., Jan. 9, 2021 AFC-NFC Wild Card Teams 8:15 p.m. TBD Sun., Jan. 10, 2021 AFC-NFC Wild Card Teams 1:05 p.m. TBD Sun., Jan. 10, 2021 AFC-NFC Wild Card Teams 4:40 p.m. CBS Sun., Jan. 10, 2021 AFC-NFC Wild Card Teams 8:15 p.m. NBC

NFL Playoff Divisional Round: AFC-NFC Matchups

DATE MATCHUP TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Sat., Jan. 16, 2021 AFC-NFC TBD TBD Sat., Jan. 16, 2021 AFC-NFC TBD TBD Sun., Jan. 17, 2021 AFC-NFC TBD TBD Sun., Jan. 17, 2021 AFC-NFC TBD TBD

NFC-AFC Championship Games

DATE MATCHUP TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Sun., Jan. 24, 2021 NFC Championship Game 3:05 p.m. FOX Sun., Jan. 24, 2021 AFC Championship Game 6:40 p.m. CBS

Super Bowl 2021: Date, Time & TV Channel

DATE MATCHUP TIME(ET)/TV CHANNEL Sun., Feb. 7, 2021 TBD 6:30 p.m. CBS

NFL Playoff Teams 2021

Here is a list of the NFL teams that have clinched a postseason berth heading into Week 17.

TEAMS Kansas City Chiefs Pittsburgh Steelers Buffalo Bills Green Bay Packers New Orleans Saints Seattle Seahawks Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top seed gets a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

No. 7 Chicago Bears vs. No. 2 New Orleans Saints

No. 6 L.A. Rams vs. No. 3 Seattle Seahawks

No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. No. 4 Washington Football Team

Bye: No. 1 Green Bay Packers

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups heading into Week 17.

No. 7 Cleveland Browns vs. No. 2 Buffalo Bills

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 5 Miami Dolphins vs. No. 4 Tennessee Titans

Bye: No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (Clinched)

