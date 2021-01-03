NFL Playoff Picture 2021: AFC & NFC Standings for Week 17

The NFL playoff picture will be finalized today for the AFC and NFC postseason matchups. Heading into Week 17, there is plenty to watch with seven playoff spots up for grabs.

The following teams have already clinched a playoff berth going into the final day of games: Chiefs, Bills, Steelers, Packers, Saints, Seahawks and Buccaneers. The Cowboys and Washington Football Team are fighting for the NFC East division title which comes with a playoff berth.

The division champion will secure the No. 4 seed in the NFC and a home playoff matchup while the runner-up will be on the outside looking in at the postseason. The Cowboys need a win over the Giants along with Washington to either lose or tie the Eagles. Dallas could also win the division with a tie to the Giants if Washington loses to Philadelphia.

Tennessee, Cleveland, Baltimore and Miami can all clinch a playoff spot by winning their regular-season finale. The Colts need to do their part with a win and get some help from the teams mentioned above to have a chance to make the playoffs

In the NFC, the Cardinals and Rams square off in Week 17 with the winner punching their ticket to the postseason. The Rams can also make it to the playoffs with a loss if the Bears lose or tie the Packers. Chicago will make the postseason if they pull off an upset-win against the Packers.

Here is a look at the current NFL playoff picture in the AFC and NFC. We will update the standings as the Week 17 games are completed.

NFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Packers* 12 3 0 2. Saints* 11 4 0 3. Seahawks* 11 4 0 4. Washington 6 9 0 5. Buccaneers* 10 5 0 6. Rams 9 6 0 7. Bears 8 7 0 8. Cardinals 8 7 0 9. Cowboys 6 9 0 10. Giants 5 10 0

NFC Playoff Matchups

Here are the current NFC playoff matchups if the postseason started today. The top seed gets a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

No. 7 Chicago Bears vs. No. 2 New Orleans Saints

No. 6 L.A. Rams vs. No. 3 Seattle Seahawks

No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. No. 4 Washington Football Team

Bye: No. 1 Green Bay Packers

NFC Wild Card Standings

Thanks to playoff expansion, the top three teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a postseason spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Buccaneers 10 5 0 2. Rams 9 6 0 3. Bears 8 7 0 4. Cardinals 8 7 0 5. Cowboys 6 9 0 6. Giants 5 10 0

AFC Playoff Standings

Teams with an asterisk have already clinched a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the postseason if the playoffs started today. The top seed gets a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

TEAM W L T 1. Chiefs* 14 1 0 2. Bills* 12 3 0 3. Steelers* 12 3 0 4. Titans 10 5 0 5. Dolphins 10 5 0 6. Ravens 10 5 0 7. Browns 10 5 0 8. Colts 10 5 0

AFC Playoff Matchups

Here is a look at the current AFC playoff matchups.

No. 7 Cleveland Browns vs. No. 2 Buffalo Bills

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens vs. No. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 5 Miami Dolphins vs. No. 4 Tennessee Titans

Bye: No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs (Clinched)

AFC Wild Card Standings

The top three teams in the Wild Card standings will claim a playoff spot. Teams in bold would make the playoffs if the postseason started today.

TEAM W L T 1. Dolphins 10 5 0 2. Ravens 10 5 0 3. Browns 10 5 0 4. Colts 10 5 0

