NFL Execs Blast Falcons for Questionable Decision in NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons made a surprise decision with the No. 8 pick in the NFL draft, selecting Michael Penix Jr. After signing Kirk Cousins to a $180 million contract six weeks prior, the expectation was for the Falcons to draft someone who would help the team next season.

NFL executives were shocked by the move, too, with one even hinting at Cousins being injured still after having Achilles surgery. Mike Sando of The Athletic reported what executives around the league said.

“There’s only one thing I could think of that would allow them to do that, and is that something happened in Kirk’s rehab (from a torn Achilles tendon) between when he signed and draft day that made them feel like, ‘Oh my god, we might not have him for more than a year,’” one exec said.

According to Sando, there’s “no indication” that Cousins is injured. Cousins was injured in 2023 after throwing for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

Exec Suggested the Falcons Should’ve Traded for Fields or Wilson

Justin Fields and Russell Wilson both landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason. Fields, a Georgia native, made sense for the Atlanta Falcons if they were going to draft Penix due to still being on his rookie contract.

According to Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Chicago, the Falcons “checked in” with the Chicago Bears before he was traded to the Steelers.

In Sando’s May 2 column exploring the thoughts of all 16 NFC teams during the draft, another executive believes they should’ve landed one of Wilson or Fields.

“I really like Penix, but if you are going to draft him, why would you not have taken Justin Fields from Chicago or signed Russell Wilson and then drafted Penix?” an exec said. “No one would fault you for that. They would have been much better off with money invested elsewhere. And the thing about Penix is, he is ready to play now. He is not the rookie QB that needs to wait.”

Wilson is being paid just $1.2 million by the Steelers, according to Spotrac. That’s a massive difference from what they paid Cousins.

Kirk Cousins Was ‘Disappointed’ Over Michael Penix Jr. Pick

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Cousins and his agent Mike McCartney were surprised by the decision to draft Penix. The Atlanta Falcons never brought up drafting a quarterback with the pick.

“Yes, it was a big surprise. We had no idea this was coming. The truth is the whole league had no idea this was coming,” McCartney said. “We got no heads up, Kirk got a call from the Falcons when they were on the clock. That was the first we heard. It never came up in any conversation.”

Jane Slater of NFL Network reported on April 25 that Cousins was “disappointed” with the decision

“As we all sit in shock over the Atlanta pick, a source tells me Kirk Cousins just as “shocked” and “disappointed,” Slater tweeted. “Never said anything to him or his reps about a QB in 1st round despite suggesting they would.”

The situation is a rare one, mainly due to the money the Falcons spent on the 35-year-old Cousins.