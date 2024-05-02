Steelers’ Russell Wilson, Ciara Net Huge Profit Selling Seattle Mansion: Report

New Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Grammy winner Ciara, took a loss on their sale of their Denver estate in March. But the couple more than made up for that with a $17.6 million profit in the sale of their Seattle mansion.

The Wall Street Journal’s Libertina Brandt reported on April 30 that Wilson and Ciara sold their remaining Bellevue, Washington estate for $21.25 million. Architectural Digest’s Michelle Duncan wrote that the sale was for the couple’s 11,000-square-foot mansion and will be complete by the end of May.

In 2022, Wilson and Ciara sold the lot next to the mansion for $9.75 million.

The couple originally bought the mansion in 2015 for $6.7 million. They also purchased the lot next door for $6.7 million in 2019.

Therefore, despite Wilson and Ciara receiving a final offer well short of their original $36 million asking price for the mansion, the couple will net more than $17 million in the sale of their Washington estate (before closing costs).

Russell Wilson, Ciara Making Multiple Real Estate Sales in 2024

The couple’s home in Washington included six bedrooms and five bathrooms. They bought the mansion three years into Wilson’s career and immediately after the quarterback led the Seattle Seahawks to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.

The mansion also has a theater, gym, yoga and dance studio, and a 2-story treehouse. It features views of Lake Washington, along with two private beaches and a dock with room for a 60-foot yacht and a pair of jet skis.

The couple wed in 2016 and then purchased the lot next to the mansion three years later. That lot became a sports court.

Duncan described the home as having “neoclassical interior.”

“Set on a bluff, the luxe manse provides ample views of serene Lake Washington from almost every room,” wrote Duncan. “Decor in the neoclassical interior is characterized by the pared-back use of columns, arches, crown molding, and scrolled edges.

“A particularly stunning feature is a spiral staircase in the double-height foyer, embellished with an intricately carved wrought iron balustrade.”

The home was on the market for two years. The Seahawks traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos prior to the 2022 NFL draft.

After the Broncos released Wilson this offseason, the couple sold their Denver estate for $21.5 million. They purchased the home in Cherry Hills Village for $25 million in 2022.

Wilson, Ciara Planning a Move to Pittsburgh?

According to Kiplinger.com, real estate in Pittsburgh is significantly cheaper than either Denver or Seattle. Based on that and current home listings, Wilson and Ciara may find it difficult to purchase a home in Pittsburgh worth $20-plus million.

The most expensive Pittsburgh-area home listed on Redfin as of May 1 was roughly $4 million. Zillow has two Pittsburgh-area mansions listed around $7 million.

But it’s also not clear if the couple plan to move to western Pennsylvania.

“Most recently, he signed a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in March,” wrote Duncan. “No word yet on the family planning a permanent move to Pittsburgh.”

Although the couple certainly have the wealth to purchase whatever they’d like, they could wait to see if Wilson plays with the Steelers beyond 2024 before buying a permanent Pittsburgh home.

Wilson signed a 1-year, $1.2 million contract with the Steelers. The Broncos will also pay him $39 million this season.

In addition to acquiring Wilson, the Steelers traded for quarterback Justin Fields in March. Either signal caller could potentially be Pittsburgh’s starter by the end of 2024 and entering 2025.