Analyst Ranks Ravens’ Defense Outside of the Top 5

The Baltimore Ravens 2023 defense was a unit to be feared and generated pressure, turnovers and left offenses feeling extremely uncomfortable. However, according to Bleacher Report, the Ravens’ defense will not be a top-5 unit this coming season.

The BR NFL Scouting Department ranked every NFL defense following the draft and had the Ravens as the No. 6 defense heading into the season.

The criteria BR used is, “Using last year’s performance as a baseline and factoring in coaching changes, incoming and outgoing talent we’ve ranked all 32 of the league’s defenses.”

BR wrote, “Todd Monken got plenty of credit for opening up the Ravens offense, but they made it to the AFC Championship Game because of a lockdown defense.”

Based on that statement why would BR believe they will not be a top unit again? Well BR explained, “They are losing a considerable amount of coaching and playing talent.”

The Ravens had a staggering number of free agents heading after the season. Despite this, BR wrote, “There are several main characters sticking around to create a formidable unit.”

The Ravens still have star LB Roquan Smith, who BR writes, “Roquan Smith remains one of the few needle-moving off-ball linebackers in the league.” Smith is the leader on this defense and will look to continue the 2023 success.

BR points out, “He [Smith] leads a front seven that was able to retain Justin Madubuike who had a breakout season with 13 sacks.” Madubuike was one of the biggest bright spots on the 2023 team as he became a game wrecker for Baltimore and secured a massive payday.

“His versatility and ability to pressure the quarterback on the interior will make life easier for everyone up front and a remodeled coaching staff,” BR wrote.

Ravens’ Defense Lost Key Players in Free Agency

According to Pro Football Reference, the Ravens were the No. 1 ranked defense in points allowed and No. 6 in yards allowed.

However, the Ravens did lose some key defenders that played key roles during the 2023 season. BR wrote, “Jadeveon Clowney was second on the team in sacks last season and will be gone.”

Clowney only trailed Madubuike in terms of sacks and was a key reason that the Ravens led the NFL with 60.0 sacks. The veteran joined his hometown Carolina Panthers, although the Ravens did do their best to bring back the pass-rusher.

The Ravens also lost the other half of their dynamic duo at the linebacking position to a division rival the Pittsburgh Steelers. “Patrick Queen was a perfect running mate for Smith,” BR explained, but now he will be roaming the field in the black and yellow instead.

The Ravens also took a major hit in their secondary with key losses at both CB and safety. BR wrote, “Ronald Darby and Geno Stone were critical contributors in the secondary.”

Both Darby and Stone stepped up to play major roles with injuries to veterans Marcus Williams and Marlon Humphrey. However, the Ravens hope to have offset these losses with the drafting of CB Nate Wiggins with their first-round pick.

Coaching Carousel Hits Ravens’ Defense Hard

It was not just the players that flocked away from Baltimore as the coaching staff suffered an exodus as well. BR wrote, “Ask Philadelphia Eagles fans how much coaching turnover can hurt.”

The Ravens lost key members of the defensive staff that they will need to attempt to replace. “Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald became a head coach while defensive line coach Anthony Weaver and defensive backs coach Dennard Wilson both got defensive coordinator jobs,” BR wrote.

Macdonald joined the Seattle Seahawks, while Weaver joined the Miami Dolphins and Wilson joined the Tennessee Titans.

The Ravens looked internally to fill the coordinator opening. BR wrote, “The Ravens tabbed 31-year-old Zach Orr as the next defensive coordinator. He’s going to have to make an immediate impression.”

Orr will have plenty of talent to play with, but he will need to hit the ground running with a team that has championship expectations.