Ravens New Draft Pick Calls Blocking for Lamar Jackson ‘Dream Come True’

The NFL draft concluded on Saturday, April 27, and in the end the Baltimore Ravens made nine draft picks to build the squad heading into the summer. Their second-round pick, Washington’s OT Roger Rosengarten, is particularly happy to be joining the Ravens and having the chance to block for QB Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens posted on Friday, April 26, a clip of their new rookie speaking about being drafted to the Ravens and he called blocking for Jackson, “A dream come true.”

He began by saying, “As soon as I heard Baltimore, you know that’s the first thing that came to my mind was blocking for Lamar.”

The rookie’s new QB took note of the kind words and posted himself on X with teary eye emojis in response. Rosengarten will be joining a depleted group and will have an immediate chance to make his dream come true.

Rosengarten called Jackson, “An elite level quarterback, an MVP level quarterback.”

Roger Rosengarten Can Be a Day 1 Starter

Heading into the draft offensive line help was one of the biggest holes the Ravens faced. When they picked CB Nate Wiggins in the first-round the prevailing thought would be they would begin to address the position with their second-round pick.

The Ravens jumped all over Rosengarten at No. 62 in the second-round to begin their rebuild process at the position. ESPN’s Mel Kiper had the Washington product as his 8th ranked OT and 51st ranked prospect overall.

ESPN’s Matt Miller described the pick, writing, “The Ravens are sitting at the end of Round 2 with a major need at offensive guard and a potential need at right tackle. They find a plug-and-play starter in Rosengarten.”

This should be considered a steal for GM Eric DeCosta as the belief is Rosengarten will be able to be a day 1 started for Baltimore. The Athletics’ Jeff Zrebiec posted, “Rosengarten said he is comfortable at both left and right tackle.”

With incumbent Ronnie Stanley likely to man the left tackle position Rosengarten will be competing to secure the right side. However, with Stanley’s vast injury concerns, it is nice to know that Rosengarten has the ability to play both sides if called upon.

“The Ravens selected Daniel Faalele in the fourth-round last year, but Rosengarten has a higher ceiling as a prospect and could unseat him in the starting lineup,” Miller elaborated.

Rosengarten has a quality that should help excel in a blocking scheme that involves Lamar Jackson, speed. According to Ravens’ editorial director Ryan Mink, “Roger Rosengarten — 4.92 (fastest of any O-lineman).”

That kind of 40 time will allow him to get out in space and to the second level to clear the way for not only Jackson, but the RB group led by Derrick Henry.

Did Ravens Do Enough on the Offensive Line in Draft

The Ravens went into the draft missing three of their five 2023 starters from the offensive line. They lost guards John Simpson and Kevin Zeitler in free agency to the New York Jets and Detroit Lions.

Additionally, they traded starting RT Morgan Moses to the Jets for cap relief and a draft pick. Despite all of this, they only drafted two players on the line.

Rosengarten and seventh-round pick center Nick Samac were the only additions made to the offensive line. Center is manned by Tyler Linderbaum, who had an exceptional year, and was not a position of need.

My projected Ravens starting offensive line, post-draft: LT Ronnie Stanley

LG Andrew Vorhees

C Tyler Linderbaum

RG Ben Cleveland

Sarah Ellison, host of “The Vault: A Daily Ravens Podcast,” wrote, “My projected Ravens starting offensive line, post-draft: LT Ronnie Stanley LG Andrew Vorhees C Tyler Linderbaum RG Ben Cleveland RT Roger Rosengarten.”

DeCosta must believe in his in-house pieces, but it will be important to keep an eye on what he does in the undrafted free agent process.