Ravens’ $98 Million All-Pro Reacts to New Teammate

After much anticipation over the last two months, the NFL draft finally arrived on Thursday, April 25 with the first-round commencing. For the Baltimore Ravens, and their fans, they needed to wait all the way until to pick No. 30 to see who would be donning the purple and black this upcoming season.

The Ravens addressed one of the underrated holes on their roster by drafting CB Nate Wiggins from Clemson. Wiggins new teammate, and potential battery mate, CB Marlon Humphrey hopped on X to react to the news of a new corner joining the squad.

Humphrey posted, “Let’s get it Brodie..! @WigginNathaniel Welcome to the Flock.” Wiggins was ESPN’s Mel Kiper’s fourth ranked CB pre-draft and fell to the Ravens at No. 30.

Let’s get it Brodie..! @WigginNathaniel Welcome to the Flock — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) April 26, 2024

The Ravens defensive backs group could potentially be one of the best in the league with Humphrey, CB Brandon Stephens, safeties Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams. Wiggins will now have the opportunity to learn from one of the best in the game at the position in Humphrey.

Stephens also congratulated his new teammate on X, posting, “Welcome to the family! Lesss get it! @WigginNathaniel.”

It will be interesting how new defensive coordinator Zachary Orr plans to utilize the new weapon on defense as Wiggins is a bit undersized. Orr could put Wiggins in the slot to begin the season or move Stephens off the outside.

The Ravens already had a top defensive unit but with this pick the rich got richer it appears.

Nate Wiggins Is Potential Marlon Humphrey Insurance

Much of the draft discourse felt centered around wide receivers or offensive linemen for the Ravens, and while those positions are still likely to be addressed, the need for CB help was equally as important.

The Ravens lost CB Ronald Darby in free agency this offseason to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and while they were able to retain Arthur Maulet, the position was lacking depth.

Especially when you take into consideration the fact that Humphrey played the least number of games in his career during 2023.

The Ravens’ new look cornerback room – Marlon Humphrey

– Brandon Stephens

– Nate Wiggins pic.twitter.com/6uhvInNbI1 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) April 26, 2024

The All-Pro CB was only able to suit up for 10 games during the 2023 season and was in and out of the lineup throughout the season.

He played a career low 541 defensive snaps during the season, was unable to play against the Houston Texans in the playoffs and played limited snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship.

The three-time Pro Bowler was replaced by Darby and Stephens for most of the season, who performed exceptionally well in relief, but with Darby gone the Ravens needed insurance in case Humphrey injury issues persisted into 2024.

Defensive Stud Falls to Ravens Again

General manager Eric DeCosta may have been surprised to see Wiggins sitting there at No. 30. The 2024 draft was heavily focused on the offensive side of the football with 23 out of 32 draft picks oriented to the offense.

Humphrey commented on the lack of defenders half-way through the draft writing, “No defense wow.”

The first 14 picks of the draft all were for offensive pieces whether that be OL, WR or QBs. Six of the first 12 players drafted were QBs.

No defense wow — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) April 26, 2024

This led top defensive talent dropping, which worked perfectly for the Ravens. There are still plenty of OL and WRs that are available with the multitude of picks Baltimore still has.

The scenario seemed very similar to when Hamilton dropped to the Ravens a few years ago. DeCosta got a defensive stud, but now it is up to him to fill the holes in the later rounds.