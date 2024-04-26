Ravens Select League’s Smallest Player With Pick 30 in NFL Draft

A head of the 2024 NFL Draft, cornerback was seen as one of the biggest needs for the Baltimore Ravens.

When the draft reached the Ravens’ 30th overall pick, they had a surprising array of options to choose from at the position.

At the time, four of the top ten players left on ESPN’s big board were corners.

They ended up taking one who was named to the All-ACC First Team in 2023.

With the 30th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Ravens selected former Clemson corner Nate Wiggins.

Wiggins’ Fit in Baltimore

The Ravens needed a corner heading into this year’s draft. After losing Ronald Darby to free agency, the team was thin at the position.

Their best option left to line up alongside Marlon Humphrey was Brandon Stephens, who they actually drafted to play safety.

Stephens played surprisingly well in 2023, but the team still needed an upgrade if their defense was going to continue to operate at a high level.

They got that upgrade with Wiggins.

He was unbelievably good in coverage the last two years.

In 2022, he allowed a completion percentage of just 51% and only allowed 31 total catches in 481 coverage snaps according to PFF.

He also impressed at the NFL Combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds, which was the second best time in the class.

The one concern about Wiggins is his size. At just 173 pounds, he is now the smallest player in the NFL according to a tweet The 33rd Team posted in March.

That size didn’t hold him back in college and didn’t stop him from playing physically.

The Ravens will be hoping that continues in the NFL as he forms a potentially dangerous duo with Humphrey.

How This Pick Was Set Up for the Ravens

The 48 hours before the Ravens’ first round pick really changed the expectations for what the team might do with the pick.

The first option that seemed to be removed was wide receiver. While there was some belief the team could look to add a bonafide WR2 after they let Odell Beckham Jr. leave.

Then they signed Rashod Bateman to a contract extension that appeared to indicate they will be expecting him to take on a larger role going forward.

That move made drafting a receiver unlikely.

On draft day, the way things played out eliminated a couple of other options for them.

Offensive tackle was seen as a need for the Ravens after they traded Morgan Moses, who was their starter at right tackle last season.

Then Jordan Morgan and Tyler Guyton came off the board in the 20s and there was suddenly a big gap between the best tackle and the top of the draft board.

An edge rusher also seemed like an option, but Darius Robinson came off the board at 27. He was the last of the options with a first round grade.

For a team that loves to take the best player available, that left only one option. They needed to go corner. It was clearly the position with the strongest options left on the board.

With a few highly-touted corners still on the board, that still left them with a big decision to make.

In the end, Wiggins was the player they wound up taking and now they’ll hope he can help keep their defense at the top of the league in 2024.