Bills Rookie Surprised Fiancée With Proposal Before NFL Draft

The Buffalo Bills selected former Duke defensive tackle DeWayne Carter with their final pick on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft.

Carter received the call that he was the Bills No. 95 overall pick while at home with his family. Sitting right by his side, Amanda Montgomery, whom the rookie later revealed was his fiancée. A few days before getting drafted, the Ohio native surprised Montgomery by getting down on one knee in Creekside Gahana.

The couple shared the news on Instagram on April 29. They captioned the post, “4.22.2024 -The beginning of forever.🤍”

One fan commented, “HELL YESS!!!! Go BILLS BABY!! Mafia is gonna welcome you with open arms 💙❤️💙❤️.” Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir‘s wife Sayler wrote, “Congratulations 🥳🥳!!”

In the background of the proposal, Carter set up flowers and several framed photos, including a throwback from when they first started dating nearly 10 years ago. Carter posted the same photo when celebrating their 8th anniversary in 2022. “Who would’ve thought we’d be here,” he captioned the tribute.

“Through all of the hardships, new places, and many new things in life; you have remained consistent. From the many holidays, birthdays, and trips that we have gone on. To the countless number of games that you have traveled around Ohio, and now around the country to support me at.

“Lastly, the milestones that we have been blessed to experience and go through with each other, I wouldn’t trade it for the world. Thank you for always being you and always loving me, I wouldn’t trade what we have for the world❤️.”

Bills News: DeWayne Carter Reported to Rookie Minicamp in Buffalo

The 23-year-old defensive tackle took his first reps in a Bills uniform during rookie minicamp this weekend. Carter joined Buffalo’s nine other 2024 draft picks, 12 signed undrafted free agents, and 26 players participating on a tryout basis.

Bills Mafia was excited to get a first look at the team’s newest tackle. Speaking to Bills reporter Maddy Glab, “I’m just excited to get here and earn my role,” Carter said. He’s preparing to work with an “elite group of veterans” in a city “second to none” with an “elite” staff.

In addition to being a force on the field, Glab pointed out that he was an academic All-American. Based on the players drafted his year, having great character was clearly important to Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

“At the end of the day, my parents had few rules. One of them was treat others how you want to be treated,” Carter said. And based on Bills Mafia’s welcome, Carter knows he’s in a great spot. “You guys have been awesome already,” Carter said of the fan base. “On social media. Even at the airport! There was love, so, I can only imagine what it looks like on Sunday.”

Spectrum News 1’s Andy Young wrote, “The Bills expect Carter to be plug-and-play, joining the defensive line rotation right away. His skills, smarts and ability to lead should help him dive right in.”

DeWayne Carter Is Expected to Play Backup to Ed Oliver & DaQuan Jones



The Athletic’s Dane Brugler listed Carter as the twelfth-best defensive tackle in his draft preview. Last season, the 6-foot-2, 302-pounder recorded 41 total tackles, 4 passes defensed, 1.0 sack, and 1 fumble recovery for a touchdown.

“Overall, Carter doesn’t have a true difference-making trait on the field, but he is smart, strong and very active,” Brugler wrote. “He might never be a full-time starter, but he will give a team value as a rotational three-technique (even fronts) or five-technique (odd fronts).”

Save for starters DaQuan Jones and Ed Oliver, the Bills’ defensive tackle room looks vastly different from last season. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia predicts Carter making an impact on the 53-man roster.

With Tim Settle, Jordan Phillips and Poona Ford gone, they brought in Austin Johnson and “Carter as the top backups behind Oliver and Jones,” Buscaglia wrote. “(DeShaun) Williams could stick, though his contract makes it easy to cut him and likely bring him back in a practice squad role. The current odds are that they only keep four with this group this year.”