Bills Top Pick’s Message on ‘Relationship’ With Josh Allen Turns Heads

After trading out of the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Buffalo Bills finally made a selection. With the No. 33 overall pick on Day 2, the Bills drafted former Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman.

The Bills needed a new X-receiver after trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Speaking to reporters after hearing his name called, Coleman made it clear he’s looking to make an immediate impact.

“I fit what they want,” Coleman said, per Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino. “Come in and work hard, be held accountable, and make plays on the field. And have a great relationship with Josh Allen.” His last comment immediately raised some eyebrows.

“Very interesting last part of that quote. Emphasizing his potential relationship with Allen,” Parrino noted. Allen praised Diggs following his departure, thanking him for making him the quarterback he is today.

However, Allen used a different tone while discussing Mitch Morse’s departure. “I absolutely love Mitch with every ounce of my being,” Allen said. “He’s one of the greatest dudes in the entire world and I truly mean that.”

While Allen will never say anything bad about Diggs, the Bills ate over $31 million in dead money to immediately part ways with the veteran. If the Bills are investing in a new No. 1 wide receiver, it seems Bills general manager Brandon Beane wanted to make sure there was a great rapport with Allen first.

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz posted, “Keon Coleman was the top WR left that Josh Allen wanted last night. The #Bills knew they could move down, get more picks, and still get him.”

Bills GM Brandon Beane Called WR Keon Coleman an ‘Ascending Talent’



Coleman’s selection marks the highest-drafted Bills wide receiver since 2014 when they picked Sammy Watkins. Speaking to reporters on Friday, April 26, Beane described the 20-year-old as “still an ascending talent.”

“He’s a confident kid. A dog… He’ll bring some attitude and energy to our team. But he loves ball. He’s all about ball. We had him here for a (top) 30 visit and he loves Josh Allen and you could tell he really wanted this to work out here.”

In a pre-draft interview, Coleman was asked which quarterback he’d love to catch touchdowns from. While he called Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes “the greatest in the game right now,” he mentioned Allen’s name unprompted. “Josh Allen for sure. He can throw the ball. Whew!”

Speaking to reporters in Indianapolis,”We had a great interview,” Coleman said of meeting with the Bills. He confidently stated that Allen “needs” him.

“(Allen) probably (has) the strongest arm in the league,” Coleman said. “He needs a guy to test that arm so he can throw it as far as he can and I can go out there and get it.”

Following his selection, “My dream came true today,” Coleman said. “I’m just ready to be a Buffalo Bill and get to work.”

Bills News: Keon Coleman Is Considered a ‘Risky’ Pick for Buffalo

A one-year starter at FSU last season, Coleman tallied 50 receptions for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also returned 25 punts for 300 yards. While he can make explosive plays, there are consistency and separation issues.

Ahead of the Combine, Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson surmised, “Ultimately, Coleman is going to be a risky prospect — it’s not a flawless, clean profile — but the positives are obvious from his tape… There are several red flags in his evaluation that are going to leave draft analysts, and NFL teams, all over the map on him.”

The Athletic’s Nate Brugler ranked Coleman as the seventh-best wide receiver in the draft, three spots ahead of Xavier Worthy, whom the Chiefs selected at No. 28 after trading with Buffalo on Day 1.

“Overall, Coleman must develop more nuance to his route running, but his big-man twitch, physicality and ball-winning adjustment skills allow him to be a difference maker,” Brugler surmised. “With continued refinement, he has the talent to be an NFL starter (similar in ways to Courtland Sutton).”

However, NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms believes the reward will outweigh the risk. “The @BuffaloBills just got one of the most freaky specimens in the nfl draft,” Simms posted. “Keon Coleman has incredible route running ability. He is dangerous with the ball in his hands. And he has a chance to be the best 50/50 ball wr in the nfl with his size and jumping ability.”

ESPN’s Mike Clay posted, “A+ landing spot for Keon Coleman. Immediate starter in a top offense.”