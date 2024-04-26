Patrick Mahomes Reacts to Chiefs’ Trade With Bills for Xavier Worthy

After months of speculation, the Kansas City Chiefs ultimately decided to find a new weapon for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the first round of 2024 NFL draft.

In order to land Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy, the Chiefs traded up with an unlikely partner, the Buffalo Bills. Considering the Bills are desperate for a wide receiver after trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans, the move raised some eyebrows.

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach somehow pulled off the surprise move, and Mahomes was the first Chiefs player to react. The three-time Super Bowl MVP was clearly pleased and posted a simple “😎,” emoji.

Mahomes shared the reaction from New York City, as he was attending the 2024 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center. When he returns to Kansas City, he gets to throw passes with the receiver who clocked the fastest 40-time (4.21) in history.

And the love goes both ways. Worthy told USA Today last month, “In a perfect world, I definitely would want to go to the Chiefs. Just the way Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs improvise and use you. They had Tyreek Hill. The way they used him, I feel like that would be a perfect fit for me.”

During his three years at Texas, Worthy recorded 97 receptions for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. His 2,755 receiving yards ranks fourth all-time in school history. The 20-year-old 26 receiving touchdowns ranks third all-time at Texas.

Fans & Analysts Strongly Reacted to the Bills Letting the Chiefs Land WR Xavier Worthy

In the exchange with Buffalo, the Chiefs sent picks No. 32, 95, and 221. The Bills gave up picks No. 28, 133, 248. CBS Sports Tracy Wolfson posted, “I can’t believe the Bills traded with the Chiefs and Mahomes gets the fastest player in the draft. Sounds like a storyline we will hear about for years to come between these two teams.”

Other AFC teams were angry, too. Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz posted, “Text from an AFC GM on the #Chiefs getting Xavier Worthy: “FU** me.'”

WGR 550’s Nate Geary posted, “Wow. They let the Chiefs get Worthy. I have to admit… I cannot believe the Bills allowed this to happen. Wow.”

Arrowhead Report’s Josh Brisco posted, “The Chiefs waited, made an extremely reasonable trade-up, and got their pick of the non-top-4 WRs. That’s great. I’m completely happy with that process and absolutely tickled for Worthy in this offense.” 13WHAM reporter Dan Fetes, who covers the Bills, posted a vomiting emoji.

The last time the Chiefs traded up with the Bills, they drafted Mahomes with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. The Bills haven’t been able to get past the Chiefs in the playoffs since.

However, major Bills superfan Luke Russert posted, “Bills are playing a game of hoarding young impact players at cost and under team control. We also won the Mahomes trade, the pieces received then got us back from obscurity. We’ll win this too. Trust the process.”

While Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid Gushed Over Xavier Worthy, The Bills Traded Out of the First Round

While Bills Mafia patiently waited to see what player the Bills would finally pick in the first round, they had to keep waiting on Thursday night. Buffalo ended up trading out of the first round and down to the No. 33 pick in a trade with the Carolina Panthers. In the exchange, the Bills get pick No. 141 pick and the Panthers get pick No. 200.

As it stands Bills quarterback Josh Allen‘s top targets on the roster are Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Khalil Shakir, Mack Hollins, and tight end Dalton Kincaid. With Diggs and Gabe Davis gone, finding a deep-threat wide receiver seemed like a must.

Buffalo could also have a bigger plan at play. ESPN’s Matt Miller posted, “Text from a non-Bills scout: Trading back to 33 (for Buffalo) is super smart. Now they have all day tomorrow to try and trade for Tee Higgins or one of the 49ers wideouts.”

While Bills fans wait to see who’s joining the team, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gushed over their new addition. “If you have the opportunity to get somebody that you think is a good player — just not a speed guy — but a good football player, I think you probably need to take advantage of that,” Reid said, per SI’s Jordan Foote.

Mahomes’ top targets include Worthy, Marquise “Hollywood “Brown, Rashee Rice, who’s expected to face potential discipline for his involvement in a high-speed crash, and tight end Travis Kelce.