Former Bills QB’s Fiancée’s 3-Word Reply on if She’ll Miss Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is getting a new backup for the 2024 NFL season, as Kyle Allen, is moving on.

Kyle signed a one-year, $1.29 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency. On Tuesday, April 23, his fiancée, Summer Juraszek, answered a fan question on her Instagram Stories: “Is there anything you’ll miss about Buffalo?”

“Everything,” she replied with a heart emoji. “The people!!!”

Considering Kyle was best friends with Josh before signing with the Bills, leaving Buffalo is likely a tougher goodbye than usual. While the 28-year-old never made a start in Buffalo, he briefly appeared in seven games without recording any stats.

Since entering the NFL in 2018, Kyle has played for the Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, and Houston Texans. In 23 game appearances and 19 starts, Allen has passed for 4,734 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions.

Juraszek, however, is excited about her husband’s new opportunity. After Steelers general manager Omar Khan revealed they were signing Kyle during the NFL’s annual meeting in Orlando Florida, she celebrated the news on Instagram. She wrote, “Here we go,” with a gold and black heart. “Year 7. So grateful! Love you @kyle_allen.”

While Kyle is no longer with the Bills, he and Josh remain close friends. During an appearance on Kyle’s “The QB Room” podcast, Josh called his former backup’s upcoming wedding this summer the offseason activity he’s “most excited” about.

Josh Allen Skipped the Oscars With Hailee Steinfeld to Attend Kyle Allen’s Bachelor Party



Speaking to Kay Adams on her “Up & Adams” live show in Las Vegas on February 9, Allen hinted that he may join his girlfriend, Hailee Steinfeld, at the 2024 Oscars on March 10. Steinfeld’s movie, “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse” was up for Best Animated Feature Film at the 96th annual Academy Awards.

However, Josh did not attend as Kyle’s bachelor party was the same weekend. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold joined the crew, along with Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk, and “The QB Room” co-host Jordan Palmer.

On the podcast, Josh joked about how he nearly ruined the trip to Ohoopee Match Club in Georgia, where the boys went golfing. While Kyle was in the lead, Josh came back to tie the score. “Kyle looked at me afterward, and goes, ‘I haven’t been this sad in a long time,'” Josh recalled.

Josh, Kyle, Summer, and all attended Kirk’s wedding in Arizona earlier this month.

Bills News: Former Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky Returned to Buffalo as Josh Allen’s Backup QB

While Kyle heads to Pittsburgh, former Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky is returning to Buffalo. The former No. 2 overall pick from the 2017 NFL draft left the Bills on good terms.

He joined the Steelers as their new starting quarterback, but things didn’t go well. After signing a two-year $14.25 million contract that included up to $27 million in incentives, his time as a starter was brief.

By week 5 of the 2022 NFL season, Pittsburgh benched Trubisky in favor of then-rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Trubisky made two more starts after Pickett suffered an ankle injury last season, going 0-2. Pittsburgh replaced him with quarterback Mason Rudolph, who went 3-0 and clinched the Steelers a playoff spot.

While there were “a few spots” in his mind of where’d he like to go, Trubisky told reporters that returning to Buffalo was at the top of the list. To “join a contender” and reunite with Josh, “It just felt like a no-brainer,” the 29-year-old said.

Trubisky signed a two-year, $5.25 million contract with the Bills that includes $2.7 million guaranteed.