Ex-Bills $19 Million Star Gives Surprise 4-Word Statement on Future With Team

After months of uncertainty, former Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde made it clear that he only has two potential plans for his future.

“It’s Bills or retire,” the All-Pro safety told reporters on May 16, via Sal Capaccio of WGR 550.

The 33-year-old safety became an unrestricted free agent in March, but Bills general manager Brandon Beane had hinted that the team would be open to a return if Hyde chose to play another year in the NFL. Hyde’s comment on Thursday marked his most definitive statement yet on a potential return to Buffalo, though he still expressed uncertainty about which path he would choose.

Micah Hyde Taking Time on Decision

Speaking to reporters ahead of his charity softball tournament in Buffalo this weekend, Hyde said he has been spending the offseason enjoying time with his family and testing out how he feels.

“I feel like I’ve been an open book. You guys know everything that I know,” Hyde said, via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News on X. “I got away after the season, got out to San Diego. My days consist of working out, swimming with the kids, just trying to continue to help my wife out with the kids, and continue to physically and mentally prepare myself — if anything were to happen.”

The safety noted his past struggles with injuries, including a neck injury that cut short his 2022 season, and said he is not rushing his decision on whether to play another season.

“I really don’t know. You guys know … how difficult it was with my neck and having those stingers. So I just said, let me get away from it a little bit. And if the time comes and the juices get flowing again, then we’ll try to give it a spin. But, there’s no rush at all on my side.”

Bills Open to Micah Hyde’s Return

The Bills have hinted at the idea of Hyde returning to Buffalo for another season. In March, Beane said the team was still waiting on the veteran safety to make a decision about his future, not knowing yet whether he was leaning toward retirement or a return to the NFL.

“Bills GM Brandon Beane said he doesn’t think Micah Hyde has ‘shut the door’ on playing and that the Bills ‘definitely wouldn’t shut the door to ever bringing a Micah Hyde back if he decides to play,’ ” ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg wrote on X. “Beane emphasized that he doesn’t know if Hyde is decided either way right now.”

The Bills also released veteran safety Jordan Poyer in a cap-saving move in March, but have also taken steps to add new talent to the position. The team used a second-round draft pick on Utah safety Cole Bishop, who earned some big praise from Beane. The Bills used the No. 60 overall pick on Bishop, but Beane said the team would have been willing to trade up if it looked like he was going to be off the board earlier.

“I would have been thrilled to give up something in the draft to go up and get him,” Beane said via video conference.